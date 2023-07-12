LIV Golf League Signs New Sports Betting Partnership Deal
LIV Golf has signed a strategic partnership with Simplebet to create live in-play betting on all their events
LIV Golf has announced a new piece of business after signing a deal with Simplebet as the league's Official Sports Betting Innovation Partner.
The partnership will see Simplebet distribute live data from LIV Golf League events to betting companies "providing innovative single-screen in-play wager technology complimented with low latency video streaming in the US and other international markets".
It will mean in-play betting on LIV Golf events, from who wins the tournament to individual player prop bets, scores on their next holes and even whether they find fairways off the tee will be available.
Having a small field and a shotgun start also offers a change from a regular golf tournament which could provide for a different way of betting on the game.
Offering an alternative to the norm and trying to showcase new technology is one of the ways LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman hopes to stand out and keep the tour going beyond any PGA Tour-PIF merger.
“Developing new ways that golf can progress into the future has been a league tenet since day one,” said Norman.
“LIV Golf presents a supercharged tournament and fan experience showcasing a consistent field of the world’s best players competing at the same time under the same conditions.
"With golf becoming an increasingly popular sport within the multi-billion-dollar sports betting market, our league is proud to work with Simplebet which aligns with our competition model that every shot from every player is meaningful, from start to finish.”
Simplebet CEO Chris Bevilacqua said the deal was “a transcendent moment for the sport" after signing the deal.
"We are thrilled to serve as the Official Sports Betting Innovation Partner of LIV Golf,” he added.
“We’ve revolutionized the way audiences around the world connect with live sports by unlocking fan engagement opportunities and together with LIV Golf, we will create the new blueprint for how sports leagues can maximize their IP through innovative betting.”
Although there are plenty of questions about what LIV Golf will look like if and when a deal is done, it does now look likely that it will continue in some way.
Documents presented at a US Senate hearing into the deal though suggest that Norman will not be in charge even if LIV Golf does survive.
Those documents also suggested that Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods would be asked to front teams in whatever form LIV Golf takes in the future - one of a number of bombshells that came out of the hearing.
Bit signing deals like this one shows that behind the scenes LIV Golf is proceeding as usual and companies are confident enough that the tour will continue to sign up.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Final Three Open Spots To Be Decided At Scottish Open
England's Aaron Rai and the likes of Cameron Davis , Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery and Mackenzie Hughes need a good week at the Renaissance Club to qualify for the Open
By James Nursey • Published
-
Our AI-Powered Prime Day Golf Deals Chatbot Will Be The Most Useful Caddie You Have Ever Had
Simply ask the PrimeBot to find you golf deals during Prime Day.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Final Three Open Spots To Be Decided At Scottish Open
England's Aaron Rai and the likes of Cameron Davis , Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery and Mackenzie Hughes need a good week at the Renaissance Club to qualify for the Open
By James Nursey • Published
-
Rose Zhang Into Automatic Solheim Cup Spots After Just Three Starts
Rose Zhang has played her way into the automatic Solheim Cup places after just three events as a professional
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Spieth, Thomas And Fowler Tackle North Berwick After Wimbledon Weekend Out
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth played North Berwick at 8pm after they and Rickie Fowler went to the tennis at Wimbledon in a dream weekend
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Could Padraig Harrington Make A Sensational Ryder Cup Return?
Sky Sports commentator Wayne Riley thinks Harrington should be one of Luke Donald's six wildcards
By James Nursey • Published
-
Open Championship Purse And Prize Money Payout
The R&A have announced a record prize pot for the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, with the winner set to pocket $3m
By Paul Higham • Published
-
'100% No' - Tour Caddie Against Rangefinders In Pro Events
Kip Henley caddies for PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray and is vehemently against the use of the distance measuring devices
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Walton Heath Golf Club
Walton Heath will host next month's AIG Women's Open, so here are some facts about this historic inland golf club
By Alison Root • Published
-
10 Things You Didn’t Know About The AIG Women’s Open
The stage is set for the final women's major of the year, but how much do you know about the AIG Women's Open?
By Alison Root • Published