McIlroy And Woods Proposed To Become LIV Golf Team Owners According To Document

LIV Golf's backers proposed that both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could become team owners under the framework agreement between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

Woods and McIlroy have been two of the strongest supporters of the PGA Tour, with 15-time Major winner Woods reportedly turning down somewhere in the region of $700m to join the 54-hole series. McIlroy recently said he was never offered money from LIV.

In a document seen amid the Senate Hearing titled 'The Best of Both Worlds' from Amanda Stavely's PCP Capital Partners, operating on behalf of the Public Investment Fund, it outlined a number of 'Proposals for Consideration' in relation to the PGA Tour's deal with PIF.

"LIV is proposing that Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods would own teams and play in at least to [sic] 10 LIV events," one of the proposals stated.

"This and the participation of other leading players is subject to further consideration."

Another proposal outlined a planned "superstar LIV style team global event" to include both Woods and McIlroy as well as LPGA Tour players.

The proposal stated:

"Initiate a large-scale superstar LIV style team global event to include PGA, LIV and LPGA players. The 16 team Captains and subsequent teams are subject to a draft on live TV. To increase Ryder Cup level of interest, this may also include the constitution of national teams (e.g. 4 x US teams including Rory and Tiger (if fit)). The introduction of national teams should work well as it creates real jeopardy/ excitement for broadcasters and fans. The qualifying is to [sic] held in Saudi Arabia, with the final week in Dubai. TV Revenue is to flow to LIV."

Also in the proposed considerations from 'The Best of Both Worlds' presentation was the idea of Yasir Al-Rumayyan becoming a member of both Augusta National and the R&A.

Another considered the proposal of a minimum of two elevated PGA Tour events to be "branded under Aramco and/or PIF flags" with one proposed to be held in Saudi Arabia.

