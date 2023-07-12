McIlroy And Woods Proposed To Become LIV Golf Team Owners According To Document
A document from the PGA Tour's Framework Agreement showed a proposal for Woods and McIlroy to become LIV Golf team owners
LIV Golf's backers proposed that both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could become team owners under the framework agreement between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.
Woods and McIlroy have been two of the strongest supporters of the PGA Tour, with 15-time Major winner Woods reportedly turning down somewhere in the region of $700m to join the 54-hole series. McIlroy recently said he was never offered money from LIV.
In a document seen amid the Senate Hearing titled 'The Best of Both Worlds' from Amanda Stavely's PCP Capital Partners, operating on behalf of the Public Investment Fund, it outlined a number of 'Proposals for Consideration' in relation to the PGA Tour's deal with PIF.
"LIV is proposing that Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods would own teams and play in at least to [sic] 10 LIV events," one of the proposals stated.
"This and the participation of other leading players is subject to further consideration."
Another proposal outlined a planned "superstar LIV style team global event" to include both Woods and McIlroy as well as LPGA Tour players.
The proposal stated:
"Initiate a large-scale superstar LIV style team global event to include PGA, LIV and LPGA players. The 16 team Captains and subsequent teams are subject to a draft on live TV. To increase Ryder Cup level of interest, this may also include the constitution of national teams (e.g. 4 x US teams including Rory and Tiger (if fit)). The introduction of national teams should work well as it creates real jeopardy/ excitement for broadcasters and fans. The qualifying is to [sic] held in Saudi Arabia, with the final week in Dubai. TV Revenue is to flow to LIV."
Also in the proposed considerations from 'The Best of Both Worlds' presentation was the idea of Yasir Al-Rumayyan becoming a member of both Augusta National and the R&A.
Another considered the proposal of a minimum of two elevated PGA Tour events to be "branded under Aramco and/or PIF flags" with one proposed to be held in Saudi Arabia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
