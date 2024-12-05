LIV Golf Leaderboard At PIF Saudi International
A total of 42 LIV Golfers are present at Riyadh Golf Club, with all having varying degrees of success at the Asian Tour's season finale
The Asian Tour's final event of the 2024 season has reached its halfway stage and, with 36 holes down, it's Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith, Logan McAllister and Peter Uihlein who share the lead at 11-under-par at the PIF Saudi International.
Going in to the tournament there's a lot to play for. Not only will the winner take home the $1 million top prize, but there's also the matter of the International Series rankings.
Currently, Uihlein leads the standings thanks to two International Series victories in three months but, if a non LIV player tops the leaderboard, they will earn a full card for the 2025 LIV Golf League season.
Turning attention back to the tournament at Riyadh Golf Club, three LIV Golfers share the lead in Niemann, Smith and Uihlein, with McAllister rounding out the top spots.
Behind the foursome is another quartet of LIV Golf's Tyrrell Hatton and Jason Kokrak, Englishman Steve Lewton and former LIV player Travis Smyth. They all sit at 10-under, whilst rounding out the top 10 is LIV Golf's Louis Oosthuizen and Matt Jones at nine-under.
So, at the halfway stage, seven LIV players occupy the top 11 spots and, amongst the other top performers include Eugenio Chacarra, Jinichiro Kozuma, Kevin Na and recent LIV transferee Thomas Pieters, who are all eight-under-par and in a share of 11th.
Amongst the names who made the cut in Saudi Arabia also include Patrick Reed, defending Saudi International champion Abraham Ancer, as well as Matt Wolff, Richard Bland, Talor Gooch and Martin Kaymer.
Although many made the cut, it was a different story for the likes of Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Bubba Watson, who all struggled over the first two days, as a total of 14 LIV players missed the weekend.
LIV GOLF LEADERBOARD AT PIF SAUDI INTERNATIONAL
- T1st: -11 Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith, Peter Uihlein
- T5th: -10 Tyrrell Hatton, Jason Kokrak
- T9th: -9 Louis Oosthuizen, Matt Jones
- T11th: -8 Eugenio Chacarra, Jinichiro Kozuma, Kevin Na, Thomas Pieters
- T19th: -7 Cameron Tringale, Dean Burmester, Kieran Vincent*
- T26th: -6 Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer Matt Wolff, Caleb Surratt, Ben Campbell**
- T34th: -5 Lucas Herbert, Richard Bland, Talor Gooch, John Catlin**, Scott Vincent*
- T47th: -4 Martin Kaymer, Sam Horsfield, Wade Ormsby**, Sebastian Munoz, Kalle Samooja
- T64th: -3 Graeme McDowell, Branden Grace*, Harold Varner III
- M/C: -2 Anirban Lahiri, Charl Schwartzel, Adrian Meronk
- M/C: -1 David Puig, Bubba Watson, Pat Perez
- M/C: E Anthony Kim*, Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman
- M/C: +1 Carlos Ortiz
- M/C: +2 Sergio Garcia, Hudson Swafford**, Brendan Steele
- M/C: +5 Danny Lee
- *Relegated from LIV Golf League
- **Reserve player for LIV Golf League
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
