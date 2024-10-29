Jon Rahm And Ludvig Aberg Among Big Names Missing Abu Dhabi Championship As Rory McIlroy Headlines Field

The 2024 DP World Tour season is drawing to a conclusion with just two events left before the Race to Dubai champion is crowned.

The final two tournaments make up the DP World Tour Play-Offs, with the top 70 players heading for Abu Dhabi GC before the final 50 make it to the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The entry list is in for week one in Abu Dhabi, taking place from Nov 7-11, and there are a handful of notables not making the trip - which has allowed the the top 76 players a chance to tee it up.

Billy Horschel (4th in the Race to Dubai), Ludvig Aberg (16th) and Jon Rahm (34th) have decided to give week one a miss, while Matthieu Pavon (55th), Zander Lombard (56th) and Aaron Rai (57th) are also not listed, which means the latter three will not be in Dubai either due to their rankings.

Horschel, Aberg and Rahm are safely through to Dubai, with Rahm's omission understandable after he and wife Kelley recently welcomed their third child, Alaia Cahill.

Rory McIlroy headlines the field at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, where he has finished runner-up four times and third place four times too, including in his last three starts. McIlroy is in pole position to win his sixth Race to Dubai title, which would equal Seve Ballesteros' total of European Tour Order of Merit wins.

Take a look at how the full field is shaping up:

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field

*brackets denotes Race to Dubai position