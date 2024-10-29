Jon Rahm And Ludvig Aberg Among Big Names Missing Abu Dhabi Championship As Rory McIlroy Headlines Field
The entry list for the first DP World Tour Play-Offs event is in, with the top 70 teeing it up at Abu Dhabi Golf Club next week
The 2024 DP World Tour season is drawing to a conclusion with just two events left before the Race to Dubai champion is crowned.
The final two tournaments make up the DP World Tour Play-Offs, with the top 70 players heading for Abu Dhabi GC before the final 50 make it to the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
The entry list is in for week one in Abu Dhabi, taking place from Nov 7-11, and there are a handful of notables not making the trip - which has allowed the the top 76 players a chance to tee it up.
Billy Horschel (4th in the Race to Dubai), Ludvig Aberg (16th) and Jon Rahm (34th) have decided to give week one a miss, while Matthieu Pavon (55th), Zander Lombard (56th) and Aaron Rai (57th) are also not listed, which means the latter three will not be in Dubai either due to their rankings.
Horschel, Aberg and Rahm are safely through to Dubai, with Rahm's omission understandable after he and wife Kelley recently welcomed their third child, Alaia Cahill.
Rory McIlroy headlines the field at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, where he has finished runner-up four times and third place four times too, including in his last three starts. McIlroy is in pole position to win his sixth Race to Dubai title, which would equal Seve Ballesteros' total of European Tour Order of Merit wins.
Take a look at how the full field is shaping up:
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field
*brackets denotes Race to Dubai position
- Rory McIlroy (1)
- Thriston Lawrence (2)
- Rasmus Hojgaard (3)
- Tommy Fleetwood (5)
- Matteo Manassero (6)
- Niklas Norgaard (7)
- Jesper Svensson (8)
- Robert MacIntyre (9)
- Rikuya Hoshino (10)
- Adam Scott (11)
- Sebastian Soderberg (12)
- Jordan Smith (13)
- Guido Migliozzi (14)
- Romain Langasque (15)
- Tom McKibbin (17)
- Thorbjorn Olesen (18)
- Julien Guerrier (19)
- Matt Wallace (20)
- Angel Hidalgo (21)
- Tyrrell Hatton (22)
- Dan Bradbury (23)
- Frederic Lacroix (24)
- Jorge Campillo (25)
- Laurie Canter (26)
- Justin Rose (27)
- Shane Lowry (28)
- Joe Dean (29)
- Nacho Elvira (30)
- Antoine Rozner (31)
- Ewen Ferguson (32)
- Joaquin Niemann (33)
- Adrian Otaegui (35)
- Daniel Brown (36)
- Sam Bairstow (37)
- Darius Van Driel (38)
- Adrian Meronk (39)
- Johannes Veerman (40)
- Alex Fitzpatrick (41)
- Ugo Coussaud (42)
- Yannik Paul (43)
- Matthew Jordan (44)
- Min Woo Lee (45)
- David Ravetto (46)
- Aaron Cockerill (47)
- Paul Waring (48)
- Connor Syme (49)
- Andy Sullivan (50)
- Keita Nakajima (51)
- Bernd Wiesberger (52)
- Calum Hill (53)
- Grant Forrest (54)
- Jeff Winther (58)
- Casey Jarvis (59)
- Francesco Laporta (60)
- Dylan Frittelli (61)
- Alejandro Del Rey (62)
- Marcel Siem (63)
- Brandon Stone (64)
- Jayden Schaper (65)
- Thomas Detry (66)
- Nicolai Hojgaard (67)
- Shubhankar Sharma (68)
- Gavin Green (70)
- Matthew Baldwin (71)
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (72)
- David Micheluzzi (73)
- Joost Luiten (74)
- Adrien Saddier (75)
- Sean Crocker (76)
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
TaylorMade Kalea Gold Driver Review
We got our hands on the new TaylorMade Kalea Gold driver to see how it performed out on the course
By Alison Root Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Expected To Play Asian Tour's India Event: Report
The Crushers GC captain and current US Open champion has been tipped to feature at an International Series tournament in India next season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How All 20 Challenge Tour Graduates Fared In 2024
Three Challenge Tour grads won on the DP World Tour this season, while 15 of the 20 kept their cards for 2025
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Tom Kim Issues Statement On Broken Locker Incident After Genesis Championship Near-Miss
The PGA Tour golfer said that he had no intent of breaking the locker door following defeat to Byeong Hun An at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
'Take Good Care Of This Wonderful Tour' - Soren Kjeldsen Bids Emotional Farewell To DP World Tour After 27 Years
Kjeldsen's time on the DP World Tour is up after losing his full playing rights, with the Dane set to play senior tour golf in 2025
By Elliott Heath Published
-
DP World Tour Winners And Losers - Whose Future Changed At The Genesis Championship?
The Genesis Championship marked the final regular-season event on the DP World Tour's 2024 calendar, and several players changed positions in the Race To Dubai rankings
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Byeong Hun An Claims Playoff Victory At DP World Tour's Genesis Championship
An scored a first pro win since 2022 after defeating his PGA Tour rival and fellow countryman Tom Kim in a first-hole playoff in South Korea
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
DP World Tour Qualifying School: All You Need To Know
From famous graduates to the current format, get all you need to know about the 2024 DP World Tour Qualifying School
By Paul Higham Published
-
Former Olympic Golfer Announces Retirement Age 37
Norwegian golfer Espen Kofstad has called time on his professional career aged just 37
By Paul Higham Published
-
'A Fantastic Buffet Of Golf Throughout The Year' - Have We Had First Glimpse Of The Future Of Golf?
A recent interview with a high-ranking executive within the world of golf might have given us the biggest glimpse yet of what the future of the sport could look like if and when a PGA Tour-PIF deal gets made
By Paul Higham Published