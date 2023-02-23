LIV Golf Launches App And Streaming Site For Non-US Viewers
The 2023 LIV Golf League will be shown on LIV Golf Plus outside of the US
The 2023 LIV Golf League will be streamed for free on the new LIV Golf Plus app and LIVGolfPlus.com (opens in new tab) website outside of the US, where the CW Network will be showing the 14-event, $405m season.
LIV Golf Plus is available to download on iOS, Android, Apple TV and Fire TV. The action will also be able to watch on LIVGolfPlus.com, allowing viewers from over 180 global territories to tune in.
According to a report in the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), the Saudi-funded series failed to negotiate a deal with a host of potential UK broadcast partners and were rumoured to be thinking about offering a network the rights for free. However, it seems that those plans didn't materialise and the LIV Golf Plus app and LIVGolfPlus.com website will now be the only place to watch the league this year outside of the US.
The broadcast will remain largely the same for the 2023 league, with Arlo White, David Feherty, Jerry Foltz, Su-Ann Heng, Dom Boulet and Troy Mullins part of the on-air team.
The first event of the 2023 LIV Golf League gets underway in Mexico on Friday, where 12 teams of four tee it up in the $25m tournament that sees $20m up for grabs in the individual tournament and $5m in the team portion. The league will continue with its shotgun starts, with Friday's opening round getting underway at 1.15pm local time in Mexico (2.15pm ET, 7.15pm GMT).
There have been a number of changes pre-season to the LIV roster and its teams, with World No.35 Thomas Pieters headlining a list of six new acquisitions that also includes Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, Brendan Steele, Dean Burmester and Danny Lee.
"The introduction of the LIV Golf Plus streaming app ensures fans around the world will receive direct access to live and on-demand coverage of our league’s groundbreaking launch,” said Will Staeger, LIV Golf Chief Media Officer.
“In keeping with the content distribution strategy of other major sports leagues, the LIV Golf Plus streaming app allows more access to our content from more places for more people, spanning the traditional golf consumer to the casual sports and entertainment viewer discovering golf for the first time.
"We are thrilled to bring our innovative coverage of the game’s biggest stars including Cam Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson to the sport’s global fanbase and are excited to grow our content offering on LIV Golf Plus in the coming seasons to drive deeper connections between viewers and our athletes in every corner of the world.”
