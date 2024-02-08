LIV Golf Las Vegas Round One Tee Times, Starting Holes And Groups

The LIV Golf League visits Las Vegas for the first time with another huge prize fund on offer and Jon Rahm again the main attraction.

Greg Norman's team golf tour is hoping to piggyback on the Super Bowl being in town to create a big buzz in Sin City, with the tournament moved to a Thursday-Saturday event to avoid clashing with the big game.

Rahm made a big splash last week in Mexico as his Legion XIII scooped the team prize on their LIV Golf debut, while Joaquin Niemann won the individual title after an enthralling play-off with Sergio Garcia.

On the back of that, LIV Golf is off to The Strip and Las Vegas Country Club where there'll be a party hole on show at the eighth - with the event running at the same time as the PGA Tour's big party stop at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

There are more Saudi Arabian PIF millions on offer again in Vegas for players and teams who can hit the jackpot, with the 54-man competing for another $25m in prize money over three rounds with a shotgun start.

LIV Golf Las Vegas Tee Times & Groups - Round One

As usual it's a shotgun start in LIV Golf so everyone will begin 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT) at their respective starting holes as below.

Hole 1: Joaquin Niemann, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia

Joaquin Niemann, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia Hole 2: Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau

Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau Hole 3: Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton

Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton Hole 4: Harold Varner III, Ian Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen

Harold Varner III, Ian Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen Hole 5: Dean Burmester, Sebastian Munoz, Patrick Reed

Dean Burmester, Sebastian Munoz, Patrick Reed Hole 6: Graeme McDowell, Marc Leishman, Kevin Na

Graeme McDowell, Marc Leishman, Kevin Na Hole 7: David Puig, Adrian Meronk, Mito Pereira

David Puig, Adrian Meronk, Mito Pereira Hole 8: Brendan Steele, Lucas Herbert, Paul Casey

Brendan Steele, Lucas Herbert, Paul Casey Hole 9: Danny Lee, Charl Schwartzel, Pat Perez

Danny Lee, Charl Schwartzel, Pat Perez Hole 10: Eugenio Chacarra, Kalle Samooja, Jinichiro Kozuma

Eugenio Chacarra, Kalle Samooja, Jinichiro Kozuma Hole 11: Richard Bland, Sam Horsfield, Matthew Wolff

Richard Bland, Sam Horsfield, Matthew Wolff Hole 12: Andy Ogletree, Scott Vincent, Kieran Vincent

Andy Ogletree, Scott Vincent, Kieran Vincent Hole 13: Matt Jones, Caleb Surratt, Laurie Canter

Matt Jones, Caleb Surratt, Laurie Canter Hole 14: Hudson Swafford, Cameron Tringale, Thomas Pieters

Hudson Swafford, Cameron Tringale, Thomas Pieters Hole 15: Lee Westwood, Carlos Ortiz, Peter Uihlein

Lee Westwood, Carlos Ortiz, Peter Uihlein Hole 16: Jason Kokrak, Abraham Ancer, Anirban Lahiri

Jason Kokrak, Abraham Ancer, Anirban Lahiri Hole 17: Branden Grace, Charles Howell III, Henrik Stenson

Branden Grace, Charles Howell III, Henrik Stenson Hole 18: Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Martin Kaymer

How to watch LIV Golf Las Vegas

TV channel: The CW (Friday and Saturday)

Live stream: The CW app | CWTV.com | LIVGolf+ | YouTube

LIV Golf will be broadcast exclusively on The CW from 1pm-6pm ET for the second and third rounds of each event.

All three rounds of every event can be streamed on the CW app along with the LIV Golf+ website and YouTube for free.