LIV Golf Las Vegas Round One Tee Times, Starting Holes And Groups
Get the tee times, starting holes and groupings for LIV Golf Las Vegas as the team tour heads to Sin City the same week as the NFL Super Bowl
The LIV Golf League visits Las Vegas for the first time with another huge prize fund on offer and Jon Rahm again the main attraction.
Greg Norman's team golf tour is hoping to piggyback on the Super Bowl being in town to create a big buzz in Sin City, with the tournament moved to a Thursday-Saturday event to avoid clashing with the big game.
Rahm made a big splash last week in Mexico as his Legion XIII scooped the team prize on their LIV Golf debut, while Joaquin Niemann won the individual title after an enthralling play-off with Sergio Garcia.
On the back of that, LIV Golf is off to The Strip and Las Vegas Country Club where there'll be a party hole on show at the eighth - with the event running at the same time as the PGA Tour's big party stop at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.
There are more Saudi Arabian PIF millions on offer again in Vegas for players and teams who can hit the jackpot, with the 54-man competing for another $25m in prize money over three rounds with a shotgun start.
LIV Golf Las Vegas Tee Times & Groups - Round One
As usual it's a shotgun start in LIV Golf so everyone will begin 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT) at their respective starting holes as below.
- Hole 1: Joaquin Niemann, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia
- Hole 2: Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau
- Hole 3: Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton
- Hole 4: Harold Varner III, Ian Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen
- Hole 5: Dean Burmester, Sebastian Munoz, Patrick Reed
- Hole 6: Graeme McDowell, Marc Leishman, Kevin Na
- Hole 7: David Puig, Adrian Meronk, Mito Pereira
- Hole 8: Brendan Steele, Lucas Herbert, Paul Casey
- Hole 9: Danny Lee, Charl Schwartzel, Pat Perez
- Hole 10: Eugenio Chacarra, Kalle Samooja, Jinichiro Kozuma
- Hole 11: Richard Bland, Sam Horsfield, Matthew Wolff
- Hole 12: Andy Ogletree, Scott Vincent, Kieran Vincent
- Hole 13: Matt Jones, Caleb Surratt, Laurie Canter
- Hole 14: Hudson Swafford, Cameron Tringale, Thomas Pieters
- Hole 15: Lee Westwood, Carlos Ortiz, Peter Uihlein
- Hole 16: Jason Kokrak, Abraham Ancer, Anirban Lahiri
- Hole 17: Branden Grace, Charles Howell III, Henrik Stenson
- Hole 18: Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Martin Kaymer
How to watch LIV Golf Las Vegas
TV channel: The CW (Friday and Saturday)
Live stream: The CW app | CWTV.com | LIVGolf+ | YouTube
LIV Golf will be broadcast exclusively on The CW from 1pm-6pm ET for the second and third rounds of each event.
All three rounds of every event can be streamed on the CW app along with the LIV Golf+ website and YouTube for free.
