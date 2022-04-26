LIV Golf Invitational Series Schedule And Prize Money

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The LIV Invitational Series has raised eyebrows for several reasons, and two of them are its controversial scheduling and enormous prize money.

Aside from growing speculation as to who will participate in the tournament, with 15 of the world's top 100 signing up, one of the lingering controversies is its timing. After all, the series begins at London’s Centurion Club on 9 June, just one week before the US Open.

There is another scheduling issue, though. Namely, how those granted permission to play in the series will do so without clashing with the PGA Tour’s rules forbidding players from competing in conflicting events in North America. Including the LIV Invitational Series finale, the Team Championship, five of the eight tournaments in its inaugural year take place in the USA, almost guaranteeing further friction between the PGA Tour and the Greg Norman-fronted series as the year progresses.

For example, the second tournament, in Portland, Oregon, clashes with the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic in Illinois. Following that, the third event in New Jersey will be played at the same time as the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Michigan. Nevertheless, the series is set to go ahead as planned, with two tournaments in July, two in September and three in October culminating in the Team Championship at Trump National Doral.

Despite the looming schedule clashes, the series promises huge prize money. Over the eight events, $255m will be won, with each regular team event offering a purse of $25m. There's also an eye-watering $50m reserved for the Team Championship, a figure that dwarfs the purse of any individual tournament the PGA Tour offers (the Players Championship is the Tour’s most lucrative event in 2022, with a $20m purse).

Whether it evolves into a force for good for the game or proves an expensive, one-season flop, the LIV Golf Invitational Series seems destined to play a big role in the golf calendar between the first tee shot in June and the final putt on 30 October.

But when is each event played, and how does the prize money break down? Below are the schedule and prize money details.

LIV Golf Invitational Series Schedule

9-11 June: Centurion Golf Club – London, England

1-3 July: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club – Portland, USA

29-31 July: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster – New Jersey, USA

2-4 September: The International – Boston, USA

16-18 September: Rich Harvest Farms – Chicago, USA

7-9 October: Stonehill Golf Club – Bangkok, Thailand

14-16 October: Royal Greens Golf Club – Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

27-30 October: Team Championship, Trump National Doral, Miami, USA

LIV Golf Invitational Series Prize Money