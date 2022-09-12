Report: Prestigious Australian Club Turns Down LIV Golf

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

LIV Golf has ambitious plans to expand its reach next year. As well as turning the Series in a 14-tournament League featuring promotion and relegation, it is also expected to hold events in more areas of the world, including Australia. However, one venue it reportedly won’t be taking place at is Royal Sydney Golf Club.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald (opens in new tab), representatives of LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman were in the country last month to identify potential venues for a tournament next April following The Masters. However, despite Royal Sydney being high on their list of potentials, they were apparently advised by representatives of the course that they weren't interested in hosting a tournament.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

Despite attracting some of the world’s best players, there has been no shortage of controversy surrounding LIV Golf, with the Saudi-funded venture facing accusations of sportswashing. Meanwhile, there was also a protest held by families and loved ones of those lost in the September 11 attacks at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland before the second LIV Golf tournament earlier this year. While the reason for Royal Sydney’s rejection of LIV Golf hasn’t been confirmed, the issue of LIV Golf and its backers remains divisive.

Royal Sydney’s decision will come as a blow to LIV Golf, although other courses are reportedly being considered, with another Sydney option, Stonecutters Ridge – which was designed by Norman - also visited by representatives.

One of LIV Golf’s highest profile signings to date is Australian Cameron Smith. Before making his debut in the fourth edition of the Series in Boston, the World No.3 expressed his delight that his homeland was earmarked for one of next year’s tournaments. He said: “We are working on it. I think it would be awesome for Australian golf. I think Australian needs another event. A few years back, we lost the Aussie Masters, and to bring this new, exciting format to Australia I think will be embraced, and yeah, I can't wait to get back down there for another few weeks.”

Smith led an all-Australian team, Punch GC, in Boston and does so again in the upcoming tournament in Chicago as LIV Golf continues trying to appeal to golf fans in the country.