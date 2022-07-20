3M Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022

After the drama of last week’s final Major of the year, the 150th Open Championship, the 3M Open gets under way at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minneapolis.

The tournament is a relatively new addition to the PGA Tour schedule. Until 2018, the same course held the Champions Tour’s 3M Championship. That all changed in 2019, with the first 3M Open seeing Matthew Wolff hold off challenges from Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau to win by a shot and take the $1.152m first prize. 

Neither Wolff nor DeChambeau will be playing this year thanks to their involvement in the LIV Golf Invitational Series, while Morikawa sits it out this week following the 2020 Open Champion’s disappointing missed cut at last week’s event at St Andrews.

Nevertheless, two former 3M Open champions will appear this week – 2020 winner Michael Thompson and Cameron Champ, who claimed victory by two shots last year, edging out Jhonattan Vegas and two other players who have since signed up for the Saudi-backed Series, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel. Champ has been in poor form of late, with missed cuts in his last five appearances. He'll be hoping this week's tournament offers the perfect opportunity to get back on track.

A combination of factors, including the tournament’s proximity to The Open and absentees due to the LIV Golf Invitational Series means there are few big names in this week’s field. Indeed, only two of the current world top 20, World No.14 Hideki Matsuyama and World No.17 Tony Finau, will be teeing it up in Minnesota. 

Of course, that offers an opportunity for some of the Tour’s lesser lights to claim a PGA Tour victory and a share of a record purse of $7.5m, up from last year’s $6.6m. While that is still one of the smaller purses on the PGA Tour this year, it offers an eye-catching $1.35m for the winner.

Below is the prize breakdown and field for this week’s event.

3M Open 2022 Prize Money Breakdown

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,350,000
2nd$817,500
3rd$517,500
4th$367,500
5th$307,500
6th$271,875
7th$253,125
8th$234,375
9th$219,375
10th$204,375
11th$189,375
12th$174,375
13th$159,375
14th$144,375
15th$136,875
16th$129,375
17th$121,875
18th$114,375
19th$106,875
20th$99,375
21st$91,875
22nd$84,375
23rd$78,375
24th$72,375
25th$66,375
26th$60,375
27th$58,125
28th$55,875
29th$53,625
30th$51,375
31st$49,125
32nd$46,875
33rd$44,625
34th$42,750
35th$40,875
36th$39,000
37th$37,125
38th$35,625
39th$34,125
40th$32,625
41st$31,125
42nd$29,625
43rd$28,125
44th$26,625
45th$25,125
46th$23,625
47th$22,125
48th$20,925
49th$19,875
50th$19,275
51st$18,825
52nd$18,375
53rd$18,075
54th$17,775
55th$17,625
56th$17,475
57th$17,325
58th$17,175
59th$17,025
60th$16,875
61st$16,725
62nd$16,575
63rd$16,425
64th$16,275
65th$16,125
66th$15,975
67th$15,825
68th$15,675
69th$15,525
70th$15,375
71st$15,225
72nd$15,075
73rd$14,925
74th$14,775
75th$14,625
76th$14,475
77th$14,325
78th$14,175
79th$14,025
80th$13,875
81st$13,725
82nd$13,575
83rd$13,425
84th$13,275
85th$13,125
86th$12,975
87th$12,825
88th$12,675
89th$12,525
90th$12,375

3M Open 2022 Field

  • Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
  • Armour, Ryan
  • Atwal, Arjun
  • Baddeley, Aaron
  • Barjon, Paul
  • Barnes, Ricky
  • Beljan, Charlie
  • Blixt, Jonas
  • Bohn, Jason
  • Bramlett, Joseph
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Brown, Scott
  • Bryan, Wesley
  • Buckley, Hayden
  • Byrd, Jonathan
  • Chalmers, Greg
  • Champ, Cameron
  • Chappell, Kevin
  • Choi, K.J.
  • Cink, Stewart
  • Clark, Wyndham
  • Cook, Austin
  • Crane, Ben
  • Creel, Joshua
  • Davis, Brian
  • Davis, Cam
  • Day, Jason
  • Drewitt, Brett
  • Dufner, Jason
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • Ernst, Derek
  • Every, Matt
  • Finau, Tony
  • Fish, Mardy
  • Fowler, Rickie
  • Frittelli, Dylan
  • Gainey, Tommy
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Garrigus, Robert
  • Gay, Brian
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Gligic, Michael
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Gore, Jason
  • Gotterup, Chris
  • Goydos, Paul
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Gutschewski, Scott
  • Haas, Bill
  • Hadley, Chesson
  • Hadwin, Adam
  • Hagy, Brandon
  • Hahn, James
  • Hammer, Cole
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Hearn, David
  • Henry, J.J.
  • Hensby, Mark
  • Hickok, Kramer
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Hoag, Bo
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Huh, John
  • Huston, John
  • Im, Sungjae
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • Kang, Sung
  • Kaye, Jonathan
  • Kim, Joohyung
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knous, Jim
  • Kodaira, Satoshi
  • Kohles, Ben
  • Kraft, Kelly
  • Laird, Martin
  • Lamely, Derek
  • Landry, Andrew
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lebioda, Hank
  • Lee, Danny
  • Lickliter, Frank
  • Lim, Mo
  • Lingmerth, David
  • Long, Adam
  • Lower, Justin
  • MacKenzie, Will
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • Matsuyama, Hideki
  • Matthews, Brandon
  • McGreevy, Max
  • McLachlin, Parker
  • McNealy, Maverick
  • McNeill, George
  • Menante, Dylan
  • Merrick, John
  • Merritt, Troy
  • Moore, Ryan
  • Murray, Grayson
  • NeSmith, Matthew
  • Noh, Seung-Yul
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Novak, Andrew
  • O'Hair, Sean
  • Overton, Jeff
  • Palmer, Ryan
  • Pan, C.T.
  • Percy, Cameron
  • Piercy, Scott
  • Points, D.A.
  • Poston, J.T.
  • Potter, Jr., Ted
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Purdy, Ted
  • Reavie, Chez
  • Redman, Doc
  • Reeves, Seth
  • Riley, Davis
  • Romero, Andres
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Seiffert, Chase
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Skinns, David
  • Sloan, Roger
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Sorenson, Jeff
  • Stadler, Kevin
  • Steele, Brendan
  • Streb, Robert
  • Stroud, Chris
  • Stuard, Brian
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Tarren, Callum
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Taylor, Vaughn
  • Theegala, Sahith
  • Thompson, Curtis
  • Thompson, Michael
  • Todd, Brendon
  • Trahan, D.J.
  • Trainer, Martin
  • Tringale, Cameron
  • Tway, Kevin
  • Van der Walt, Dawie
  • Van Pelt, Bo
  • Villegas, Camilo
  • Wallace, Matt
  • Watney, Nick
  • Werenski, Richy
  • Willett, Danny
  • Wolfe, Jared
  • Wu, Dylan

Who Is Playing In The 3M Open

Despite a relatively weak field, with only two of the current world top 20 participating, there are still some intriguing names in the field for the 2022 3M Open. Among them are last year's winner Cameron Champ, 2021 Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama, former World No.1 Jason Day and 2016 Masters winner Danny Willett. 

Where Is The 3M Open Played?

The tournament is played at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minneapolis. The course opened in 2000 and was designed by Arnold Palmer in consultation with Tom Lehman. Before the tournament's inception in 2019, the course hosted the Champions Tour's 3M Championship.

