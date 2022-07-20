3M Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After the drama of last week’s final Major of the year, the 150th Open Championship, the 3M Open gets under way at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minneapolis.

The tournament is a relatively new addition to the PGA Tour schedule. Until 2018, the same course held the Champions Tour’s 3M Championship. That all changed in 2019, with the first 3M Open seeing Matthew Wolff hold off challenges from Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau to win by a shot and take the $1.152m first prize.

Neither Wolff nor DeChambeau will be playing this year thanks to their involvement in the LIV Golf Invitational Series, while Morikawa sits it out this week following the 2020 Open Champion’s disappointing missed cut at last week’s event at St Andrews.

Nevertheless, two former 3M Open champions will appear this week – 2020 winner Michael Thompson and Cameron Champ, who claimed victory by two shots last year, edging out Jhonattan Vegas and two other players who have since signed up for the Saudi-backed Series, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel. Champ has been in poor form of late, with missed cuts in his last five appearances. He'll be hoping this week's tournament offers the perfect opportunity to get back on track.

A combination of factors, including the tournament’s proximity to The Open and absentees due to the LIV Golf Invitational Series means there are few big names in this week’s field. Indeed, only two of the current world top 20, World No.14 Hideki Matsuyama and World No.17 Tony Finau, will be teeing it up in Minnesota.

Of course, that offers an opportunity for some of the Tour’s lesser lights to claim a PGA Tour victory and a share of a record purse of $7.5m, up from last year’s $6.6m. While that is still one of the smaller purses on the PGA Tour this year, it offers an eye-catching $1.35m for the winner.

Below is the prize breakdown and field for this week’s event.

3M Open 2022 Prize Money Breakdown

Position Prize Money 1st $1,350,000 2nd $817,500 3rd $517,500 4th $367,500 5th $307,500 6th $271,875 7th $253,125 8th $234,375 9th $219,375 10th $204,375 11th $189,375 12th $174,375 13th $159,375 14th $144,375 15th $136,875 16th $129,375 17th $121,875 18th $114,375 19th $106,875 20th $99,375 21st $91,875 22nd $84,375 23rd $78,375 24th $72,375 25th $66,375 26th $60,375 27th $58,125 28th $55,875 29th $53,625 30th $51,375 31st $49,125 32nd $46,875 33rd $44,625 34th $42,750 35th $40,875 36th $39,000 37th $37,125 38th $35,625 39th $34,125 40th $32,625 41st $31,125 42nd $29,625 43rd $28,125 44th $26,625 45th $25,125 46th $23,625 47th $22,125 48th $20,925 49th $19,875 50th $19,275 51st $18,825 52nd $18,375 53rd $18,075 54th $17,775 55th $17,625 56th $17,475 57th $17,325 58th $17,175 59th $17,025 60th $16,875 61st $16,725 62nd $16,575 63rd $16,425 64th $16,275 65th $16,125 66th $15,975 67th $15,825 68th $15,675 69th $15,525 70th $15,375 71st $15,225 72nd $15,075 73rd $14,925 74th $14,775 75th $14,625 76th $14,475 77th $14,325 78th $14,175 79th $14,025 80th $13,875 81st $13,725 82nd $13,575 83rd $13,425 84th $13,275 85th $13,125 86th $12,975 87th $12,825 88th $12,675 89th $12,525 90th $12,375

3M Open 2022 Field

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Armour, Ryan

Atwal, Arjun

Baddeley, Aaron

Barjon, Paul

Barnes, Ricky

Beljan, Charlie

Blixt, Jonas

Bohn, Jason

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Brown, Scott

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Byrd, Jonathan

Chalmers, Greg

Champ, Cameron

Chappell, Kevin

Choi, K.J.

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben

Creel, Joshua

Davis, Brian

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Drewitt, Brett

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Ernst, Derek

Every, Matt

Finau, Tony

Fish, Mardy

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Gainey, Tommy

Garnett, Brice

Garrigus, Robert

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gore, Jason

Gotterup, Chris

Goydos, Paul

Grillo, Emiliano

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Hammer, Cole

Hardy, Nick

Hearn, David

Henry, J.J.

Hensby, Mark

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hoag, Bo

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Hossler, Beau

Huh, John

Huston, John

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kang, Sung

Kaye, Jonathan

Kim, Joohyung

Kizzire, Patton

Knous, Jim

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kohles, Ben

Kraft, Kelly

Laird, Martin

Lamely, Derek

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Lickliter, Frank

Lim, Mo

Lingmerth, David

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

MacKenzie, Will

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matsuyama, Hideki

Matthews, Brandon

McGreevy, Max

McLachlin, Parker

McNealy, Maverick

McNeill, George

Menante, Dylan

Merrick, John

Merritt, Troy

Moore, Ryan

Murray, Grayson

NeSmith, Matthew

Noh, Seung-Yul

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

O'Hair, Sean

Overton, Jeff

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Points, D.A.

Poston, J.T.

Potter, Jr., Ted

Putnam, Andrew

Purdy, Ted

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reeves, Seth

Riley, Davis

Romero, Andres

Ryder, Sam

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Seiffert, Chase

Sigg, Greyson

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smotherman, Austin

Sorenson, Jeff

Stadler, Kevin

Steele, Brendan

Streb, Robert

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trahan, D.J.

Trainer, Martin

Tringale, Cameron

Tway, Kevin

Van der Walt, Dawie

Van Pelt, Bo

Villegas, Camilo

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Werenski, Richy

Willett, Danny

Wolfe, Jared

Wu, Dylan

