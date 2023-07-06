LIV Golf Agrees Deal With US Airport Broadcaster ReachTV

It’s not always easy to find ways of killing hours at airports, but golf fans will be pleased with the news that they'll now be able to pass the time watching some live golf.

On the eve of LIV Golf London, LIV Golf has announced that live Friday tournament coverage and non-live past tournament coverage will air non-exclusively in US airports through an agreement with ReachTV, America's largest in-airport television network.

The partnership is part of ReachTV’s expansion into sports programming that includes a seven-year deal with the NFL, plus multiple original series in production with the National Basketball Players Association and more.

“This partnership with ReachTV provides additional opportunities for fans on the move to follow LIV Golf’s supercharged action, including live coverage of Friday competition in bars and restaurants throughout North America,” said Will Staeger, LIV Golf Chief Media Officer.

“Our league is continually looking for innovative ways to connect the sport that we love with new audiences, and this partnership will give travellers more chances to catch many of golf’s biggest stars in action.”

ReachTV will distribute LIV Golf tournament coverage to over 2,500 airport screens inside airports that have generated more than $2 billion in monthly revenue, plus 500,000 hotel rooms across North America, reaching more than 50 million monthly travellers.

ReachTV will air live Friday coverage of LIV Golf London, teeing off this Friday at 2pm BST (9:00am EDT) in Hertfordshire at Centurion Club, with non-live coverage of previous LIV Golf tournaments airing on weekdays and during non-tournament weeks.

“Our innovative business model creates more equitable partnerships for our partners and content creators, while serving our audience of travellers with the live sports and premium entertainment they crave,” said Lynnwood Bibbens, ReachTV Founder & CEO.

LIV Golf London, where Charl Schwartzel is defending his title, will air 1pm-6pm ET on Saturday and Sunday on The CW, The CW App and LIV Golf Plus, with Friday’s round carried on The CW App and LIV Golf Plus.

In addition, LIV Golf tournaments are shown on YouTube and on more than a dozen international broadcast partners.

