LIV Boss Gives His Verdict On President Trump's Involvement In Merger Talks

It's been a busy time for new LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil, who says he's happy US President Donald Trump has been involved in the talks between the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF.

O'Neil spoke exclusively with Al Arabiya about how things have moved along in his brief spell in charge since taking over from Greg Norman, with already some big moves from the Saudi-backed tour to improve its standing in the game.

A deal with FOX Sports in the USA has been backed up by one with ITV in the UK which should lead to a huge increase in viewing figures.

For an online audience they have signed up Rick Shiels to bring his massive YouTube presence to LIV's content creation, and on the player front doors are starting to open into the Majors.

And now, President Trump has held talks with PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan in an effort speed up a resolution with the PIF over their proposed investment deal.

“If the leader of the free world is spending his time on golf, I am very happy," O'Neil told Al Arabiya's Michael Prendergast.

"This game matters. It gives values that this world needs more of right now. It brings us together with connectivity.

“And if there’s commitment for all sides to bring the game together, which is good for the game of golf.”

The Masters has given out special invites, as has the PGA Championship, but the US Open was the first Major to officially open its doors to LIV golfers recently with a firm deal on a pathway,

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reports have suggested The Open may follow the USGA's example and offer a direct place in the tournament based on LIV Golf's individual standings, but nothing concrete has yet been released.

O'Neil is happy to have that US Open pathway though, and is not surprised the USGA wanted LIV golfers in the field.

“They want the best stars in the world and we have quite a few of them," O'Neil added.

"And so I think when there’s an opportunity to put those two things together, good things will happen.

"And we’re really pleased and grateful and appreciative of this, you know, the olive branch and the step forward. We’ve got great leaderships in the organizations that matter."