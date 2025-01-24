YouTuber Rick Shiels Signs Up With LIV Golf

Renowned YouTube golfer Rick Shiels has signed a deal to become an ambassador and content creator for the LIV Golf League.

Shiels is one of the most popular personalities on YouTube with 2.9m followers to his channel, which combines swing tips and equipment reviews along with other specials involving pro golfers.

And now Shiels will be creating his golf content in association with the Saudi-backed team golf tour going forward.

"I’m very excited to announce that I’ve officially signed with @livgolf_league as an ambassador," Shiels wrote on Instagram. "Stay tuned, 2025 is going to be incredible!"

Shiels revealed in a YouTube video that he will be making videos at each of the 14 LIV Golf venues staging events on the 2025 schedule.

“Rick’s creativity and passion for the game align perfectly with our mission to grow the sport and connect with a broader audience,” said LIV Golf chief marketing officer Adam Harter.

“Through this collaboration, Rick will give fans an inside look at the incredible courses we play around the globe, bring them closer to our players, and offer a unique perspective on what makes team golf so fun and compelling.

"Together, we’re opening new doors for fans and bringing them closer to the sport than ever before.”

Wearing the same LIV Golf jacket that Jon Rahm sported when making his decision to sign for LIV Golf, an excited Shiels said he will be producing his Break 75 and 10 Shot Challenge series at the LIV venues and with players such as Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia.

There'll also be five-man srambles and two-on-two matches between LIV Golf teams which Shiels will host each week ahead of LIV Golf events, along with tips and hints from the big names in the competition.

“Partnering with LIV Golf provides an incredible opportunity to take my content to the next level,” said Rick Shiels.

“From playing with some of the best golfers in the world to showcasing their courses and teams, I can’t wait to share this journey with my audience. Together, we’re bringing fans closer to the action and showing the world a new side of golf.”

A statement from LIV Golf also revealed that: "As part of this partnership, Shiels will launch TotShots in 2025, a recreational golf program designed for children aged 3 to 5.

"Through engaging games and activities, TotShots will introduce young players to the game while promoting coordination, teamwork, and confidence.

"LIV Golf will contribute $50,000 annually to the initiative, reinforcing a shared commitment to growing the sport."

LIV Golf and the PGA Tour are looking more towards content creators and YouTube golfers in search of a new demographic of fans to bring to the game, and LIV have gone all-in by signing up one of the biggest around.