LPGA Drive On Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Celine Boutier defends her title at the LPGA Tour's second tournament of the season
The LPGA Drive On Championship takes place at a new venue, Bradenton Country Club in Florida, where Celine Boutier defends her title after a playoff win against Georgia Hall a year ago.
The 120-player field will be competing for an identical purse to last year's tournament, which was held at at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Arizona, with $1.75m available.
Boutier claimed $262,500 for her achievement last year, and the winner in 2024 will claim the same amount with the runner-up in line for a $165,070 windfall. Meanwhile, each player in the top seven will earn over $50,000.
The overall purse is also $250,000 higher than last week’s season-opener, the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, which was won by Lydia Ko. However, unlike last week, where each player in the no-cut, limited field event received some prize money, this week finishing above the cut line is necessary to receive some reward.
This year’s LPGA Tour is set to be a record-breaking year for prize money, with over $118m allocated, a a 69% increase over the $70m on offer just two years ago. While this year’s LPGA Drive On Championship purse hasn’t increased from a year ago, it stands at $750,000 more than the prize money available at the tournament just four years ago.
Below is the LPGA Drive On Championship prize money payout.
LPGA Drive On Championship Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$262,500
|2nd
|$165,070
|3rd
|$119,746
|4th
|$92,633
|5th
|$74,559
|6th
|$61,003
|7th
|$51,062
|8th
|$44,736
|9th
|$40,217
|10th
|$36,602
|11th
|$33,890
|12th
|$31,630
|13th
|$29,642
|14th
|$27,835
|15th
|$26,208
|16th
|$24,762
|17th
|$23,498
|18th
|$22,413
|19th
|$21,509
|20th
|$20,786
|21st
|$20,064
|22nd
|$19,340
|23rd
|$18,618
|24th
|$17,894
|25th
|$17,262
|26th
|$16,630
|27th
|$15,596
|28th
|$15,363
|29th
|$14,731
|30th
|$14,189
|31st
|$13,646
|32nd
|$13,104
|33rd
|$12,562
|34th
|$12,019
|35th
|$11,568
|36th
|$11,116
|37th
|$10,665
|38th
|$10,212
|39th
|$9,760
|40th
|$9,399
|41st
|$9,038
|42nd
|$8,677
|43rd
|$8,314
|44th
|$7,953
|45th
|$7,682
|46th
|$7,410
|47th
|$7,139
|48th
|$6,868
|49th
|$6,597
|50th
|$6,326
|51st
|$6,146
|52nd
|$5,965
|53rd
|$5,783
|54th
|$5,604
|55th
|$5,422
|56th
|$5,241
|57th
|$5,061
|58th
|$4,880
|59th
|$4,700
|60th
|$4,519
|61st
|$4,429
|62nd
|$4,337
|63rd
|$4,248
|64th
|$4,158
|65th
|$4,066
Who Are The Star Names At The LPGA Drive On Championship?
As well as defending champion Celine Boutier’s appearance, Lydia Ko follows up her victory at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions with another start. She is now just one point away from a place in the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame, and another win here would be enough to get over the line.
Lexi Thompson makes her first appearance of the season, while last year’s breakout star, Lilia Vu, also plays. Eight-time LPGA Tour winner Nelly Korda participates too, as does KPMG Women’s PGA champion Ruoning Yin.
Alexa Pano, who finished runner-up behind Ko last week, also appears, while the player who came directly beneath her on the leaderboard, Brooke Henderson, is also in the field as she looks to build on that encouraging performance after a disappointing 2023.
Last year’s runner-up Georgia Hall, Leona Maguire, who won the tournament two years ago, and 2020 champion Ally Ewing are also in the field, along with US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz.
Former World No.1 and five-time Major winner Yani Tseng also makes her first LPGA Tour appearance since 2021.
Who Won The 2023 LPGA Drive On Championship?
Celine Boutier won the 2023 tournament after beating Georgia Hall in a playoff. After a birdie on the 72nd hole to force the playoff, Boutier made another birdie on the first extra hole to claim her third LPGA Tour title.
Where Is The 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship?
After a year at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Arizona, the 2024 moves to Bradenton Country Club in Florida for its LPGA Tour debut. The course was designed by Donald Ross and is celebrating its centenary year.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
