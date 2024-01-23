LPGA Drive On Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Celine Boutier defends her title at the LPGA Tour's second tournament of the season

Celine Boutier is the defending champion
Celine Boutier is the defending champion
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

The LPGA Drive On Championship takes place at a new venue, Bradenton Country Club in Florida, where Celine Boutier defends her title after a playoff win against Georgia Hall a year ago.

The 120-player field will be competing for an identical purse to last year's tournament, which was held at at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Arizona, with $1.75m available.

Boutier claimed $262,500 for her achievement last year, and the winner in 2024 will claim the same amount with the runner-up in line for a $165,070 windfall. Meanwhile, each player in the top seven will earn over $50,000.

The overall purse is also $250,000 higher than last week’s season-opener, the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, which was won by Lydia Ko. However, unlike last week, where each player in the no-cut, limited field event received some prize money, this week finishing above the cut line is necessary to receive some reward.

This year’s LPGA Tour is set to be a record-breaking year for prize money, with over $118m allocated, a a 69% increase over the $70m on offer just two years ago. While this year’s LPGA Drive On Championship purse hasn’t increased from a year ago, it stands at $750,000 more than the prize money available at the tournament just four years ago.

Below is the LPGA Drive On Championship prize money payout.

LPGA Drive On Championship Prize Money

PositionPrize Money
1st$262,500
2nd$165,070
3rd$119,746
4th$92,633
5th$74,559
6th$61,003
7th$51,062
8th$44,736
9th$40,217
10th$36,602
11th$33,890
12th$31,630
13th$29,642
14th$27,835
15th$26,208
16th$24,762
17th$23,498
18th$22,413
19th$21,509
20th$20,786
21st$20,064
22nd$19,340
23rd$18,618
24th$17,894
25th$17,262
26th$16,630
27th$15,596
28th$15,363
29th$14,731
30th$14,189
31st$13,646
32nd$13,104
33rd$12,562
34th$12,019
35th$11,568
36th$11,116
37th$10,665
38th$10,212
39th$9,760
40th$9,399
41st$9,038
42nd$8,677
43rd$8,314
44th$7,953
45th$7,682
46th$7,410
47th$7,139
48th$6,868
49th$6,597
50th$6,326
51st$6,146
52nd$5,965
53rd$5,783
54th$5,604
55th$5,422
56th$5,241
57th$5,061
58th$4,880
59th$4,700
60th$4,519
61st$4,429
62nd$4,337
63rd$4,248
64th$4,158
65th$4,066

Who Are The Star Names At The LPGA Drive On Championship?

Lydia Ko is hoping for back-to-back wins to confirm her entry into the LPGA Hall of Fame

Lydia Ko is hoping for back-to-back wins to confirm her entry into the LPGA Hall of Fame

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as defending champion Celine Boutier’s appearance, Lydia Ko follows up her victory at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions with another start. She is now just one point away from a place in the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame, and another win here would be enough to get over the line.

Lexi Thompson makes her first appearance of the season, while last year’s breakout star, Lilia Vu, also plays. Eight-time LPGA Tour winner Nelly Korda participates too, as does KPMG Women’s PGA champion Ruoning Yin.

Alexa Pano, who finished runner-up behind Ko last week, also appears, while the player who came directly beneath her on the leaderboard, Brooke Henderson, is also in the field as she looks to build on that encouraging performance after a disappointing 2023.

Last year’s runner-up Georgia Hall, Leona Maguire, who won the tournament two years ago, and 2020 champion Ally Ewing are also in the field, along with US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz.

Former World No.1 and five-time Major winner Yani Tseng also makes her first LPGA Tour appearance since 2021.

Who Won The 2023 LPGA Drive On Championship?

Celine Boutier won the 2023 tournament after beating Georgia Hall in a playoff. After a birdie on the 72nd hole to force the playoff, Boutier made another birdie on the first extra hole to claim her third LPGA Tour title.

Where Is The 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship?

After a year at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Arizona, the 2024 moves to Bradenton Country Club in Florida for its LPGA Tour debut. The course was designed by Donald Ross and is celebrating its centenary year.

