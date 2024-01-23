LPGA Drive On Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The LPGA Drive On Championship takes place at a new venue, Bradenton Country Club in Florida, where Celine Boutier defends her title after a playoff win against Georgia Hall a year ago.

The 120-player field will be competing for an identical purse to last year's tournament, which was held at at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Arizona, with $1.75m available.

Boutier claimed $262,500 for her achievement last year, and the winner in 2024 will claim the same amount with the runner-up in line for a $165,070 windfall. Meanwhile, each player in the top seven will earn over $50,000.

The overall purse is also $250,000 higher than last week’s season-opener, the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, which was won by Lydia Ko. However, unlike last week, where each player in the no-cut, limited field event received some prize money, this week finishing above the cut line is necessary to receive some reward.

This year’s LPGA Tour is set to be a record-breaking year for prize money, with over $118m allocated, a a 69% increase over the $70m on offer just two years ago. While this year’s LPGA Drive On Championship purse hasn’t increased from a year ago, it stands at $750,000 more than the prize money available at the tournament just four years ago.

Below is the LPGA Drive On Championship prize money payout.

LPGA Drive On Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $262,500 2nd $165,070 3rd $119,746 4th $92,633 5th $74,559 6th $61,003 7th $51,062 8th $44,736 9th $40,217 10th $36,602 11th $33,890 12th $31,630 13th $29,642 14th $27,835 15th $26,208 16th $24,762 17th $23,498 18th $22,413 19th $21,509 20th $20,786 21st $20,064 22nd $19,340 23rd $18,618 24th $17,894 25th $17,262 26th $16,630 27th $15,596 28th $15,363 29th $14,731 30th $14,189 31st $13,646 32nd $13,104 33rd $12,562 34th $12,019 35th $11,568 36th $11,116 37th $10,665 38th $10,212 39th $9,760 40th $9,399 41st $9,038 42nd $8,677 43rd $8,314 44th $7,953 45th $7,682 46th $7,410 47th $7,139 48th $6,868 49th $6,597 50th $6,326 51st $6,146 52nd $5,965 53rd $5,783 54th $5,604 55th $5,422 56th $5,241 57th $5,061 58th $4,880 59th $4,700 60th $4,519 61st $4,429 62nd $4,337 63rd $4,248 64th $4,158 65th $4,066

Who Are The Star Names At The LPGA Drive On Championship?

Lydia Ko is hoping for back-to-back wins to confirm her entry into the LPGA Hall of Fame (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as defending champion Celine Boutier’s appearance, Lydia Ko follows up her victory at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions with another start. She is now just one point away from a place in the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame, and another win here would be enough to get over the line.

Lexi Thompson makes her first appearance of the season, while last year’s breakout star, Lilia Vu, also plays. Eight-time LPGA Tour winner Nelly Korda participates too, as does KPMG Women’s PGA champion Ruoning Yin.

Alexa Pano, who finished runner-up behind Ko last week, also appears, while the player who came directly beneath her on the leaderboard, Brooke Henderson, is also in the field as she looks to build on that encouraging performance after a disappointing 2023.

Last year’s runner-up Georgia Hall, Leona Maguire, who won the tournament two years ago, and 2020 champion Ally Ewing are also in the field, along with US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz.

Former World No.1 and five-time Major winner Yani Tseng also makes her first LPGA Tour appearance since 2021.

Who Won The 2023 LPGA Drive On Championship? Celine Boutier won the 2023 tournament after beating Georgia Hall in a playoff. After a birdie on the 72nd hole to force the playoff, Boutier made another birdie on the first extra hole to claim her third LPGA Tour title.