Levet Looks For Final Charge In Legends Tour Order Of Merit Chase

Heading into the MCB Tour Championship at Constance Belle Mare Plage, Mauritius, Thomas Levet trails The Senior Open winner, Stephen Dodd, by 400 points, with the Frenchman hoping to use his superb recent form to overtake the Welshman and claim the 2021/22 Legends Tour Order of Merit.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a superb campaign this season, with his two victories at the Legends Open de France and Scottish Senior Open coming just a week apart in September.

Now though, the 53-year-old has more glory set in his mind, with Levet looking to add the Order of Merit title to his fantastic season. “It would be nice for your pedigree to one day say I’ve done this, to say I’ve beaten everyone on the list," explained the Frenchman.

Paul Lawrie and Levet pose with the trophy after the final round of the Scottish Senior Open hosted by Paul Lawrie (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s quite interesting even though Stephen Dodd is in the lead by a lot, and he won a Major, so for me he will always be the player of the year because he won a Major. For me, Alex Čejka deserves it as well, he’s not here this week because he hasn’t played enough tournaments to be on the ranking, but he won two Majors last year so those guys are way ahead of me in those categories but in the end, it’s point ranking and there will be a number one and if I can grab it, I will do it with pleasure.”

With the season heading towards its climax at the picturesque course of Constance Belle Mare Plage. Levet is looking to end his season in style and join the likes of Colin Montgomerie, Sam Torrance and Ian Woosnam, who are among past winners of the John Jacobs Trophy, which is awarded to the golfer who finishes top of the Legends Tour Order of Merit.

“I had a crazy couple of months in August and September,” said Levet. “I finished second at the Staysure Seniors PGA Championship and first at the French Open and the Scottish Open. Those back-to-back wins were the key moment for me in the season. I played really solid golf from the start and in Florida, where I live, I practice a lot and I play tough courses."

Georgie Bingham hits a shot during the Celebrity Series Grand Final at Constance Belle Mare Plage (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the MCB Tour Championship, the field is littered with high-quality names and Major winners, with the likes of 2005 US Open Champion, Michael Campbell, 1999 Open Champion, Paul Lawrie and two-time Senior Major Champion, Roger Chapman, all teeing it up at the stunning Mauritius layout.

Along with the legends of the game, there is also the Celebrity Series, which features the likes of Scottish rugby royalty, Gavin Hastings, Champions League winner, Terry Sheringham, FA Cup winner, Robbie Fowler and television presenter, Dan Walker.