Legendary Olympian Michael Johnson Slams Tiger Woods Over Tampon Apology
The four-time Olympic gold medal winner thinks Woods' apology for the prank came up short
There was a mixed reaction to Tiger Woods’ tampon prank on Justin Thomas during the opening round of the Genesis Invitational.
Some people took the joke in good spirits, which involved Woods handing his friend the tampon after he outdrove Thomas on the ninth hole. However, others found it offensive.
Woods later apologised for the prank, saying: "If I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I'm sorry. It was not intended to be that way. It was just we play pranks on one another all the time and virally I think this did not come across that way, but between us it was - it's different."
For former Olympic sprinter Michael Johnson, that apology fell well short of his expectations though. The American expressed his disappointment in Woods on Twitter, writing: “Apology starting with: ‘If I offended anyone’ is no apology. But this is Tiger. Never been a leader and he’s Teflon. Still heralded after all the mistakes so he’s learned nothing. Media focus always on miraculous recovery. Never why the need for recovery.”
Apology starting with “If I offended anyone” is no apology. But this is Tiger. Never been a leader and he’s Teflon. Still heralded after all the mistakes so he’s learned nothing. Media focus always on miraculous recovery. Never why the need for recovery. https://t.co/nFkgo3xtWoFebruary 18, 2023
Johnson’s comments contrasted with those of other high-profile figures who defended Woods, including former pro Paige Spiranac who didn't think he had anything to apologise for, first declaring the prank "funny" and then writing: “It's interesting to see women outraged by Tiger slipping JT a tampon after out driving him but those same women will quickly tear me down for how I've decided to build my business. You can't pick and choose when to be a feminist."
It’s interesting to see women outraged by Tiger slipping JT a tampon after out driving him but those same women will quickly tear me down for how I’ve decided to build my business. You can’t pick and choose when to be a feminist.February 17, 2023
Woods will no doubt be hoping the incident is quickly put to one side so the focus can instead turn to his recovery from injury. His latest comeback ended with a creditable tie for 45th at Riviera Country Club following an encouraging performance that included a highly impressive 67 during the third round.
Following the tournament, the 47-year-old confirmed he intends to play in all four Majors in 2023, starting with The Masters, where he will be looking for his sixth title at Augusta National.
