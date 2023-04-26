Korea Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

The Korea Championship marks the first DP World Tour event in the country for a decade, with the action taking place at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon.

Earlier in the month, it was revealed that luxury automotive brand Genesis would sponsor the tournament, and there are some well-known players in attendance.

One of those is Scot Robert MacIntyre. The World No.90’s most recent victory on the DP World Tour came in September’s Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, and he has shown more encouraging form of late, including a tie for seventh in the Magical Kenya Open in March and a tie for sixth in last week’s ISPS Handa Championship in Japan. With the benefit of that recent momentum, he will be targeting another strong finish this week.

If MacIntyre is to win the tournament, he could well need to overcome the challenge of the highest ranked player in this week’s field, World No.63 Adrian Meronk. The Pole missed the cut in his last tournament, The Masters at Augusta National, and he will be hoping to bounce back this week as he looks to recover the form that saw him win twice on the DP World Tour in 2022.

A player who suffered the same fate during the Masters was Japanese star Kazuki Higa, which was his second missed cut in a row. His fortunes didn’t improve last week, either, where he again failed to make the weekend’s action. The World No.87 will be eager to arrest that slide this week with his first win on the Tour.

Others who will be confident of a good week include Jordan Smith, whose most recent victory came in October’s Portugal Masters and who impressed last week too, with a tie for sixth along with MacIntyre. Meanwhile, Dane Rasmus Hojgaard goes in search of his fourth DP World Tour victory while his twin brother Nicolai plays on the PGA Tour’s Mexico Open.

Elsewhere, another relatively recent victor on the Tour is Antoine Rozner. He won December’s AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open and performed well in last month’s SDC Championship in South Africa, too, where he finished tied for third.

Local attention will turn to Kim Yeongsu, who earned his membership into the DP World Tour for the 2023 season after claiming the KPGA Tour’s 2022 Genesis Point Award. Three-time DP World Tour winner Wang Jeunghun and 22-year-old Kim Min-kyu, who won the Kolon Korea Open on the KPGA Tour last year, also play.

Participants are competing for a purse of $2m. The winner will receive $340,000 and the runner-up will earn $220,000.

Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Korea Championship Presented By Genesis.

Korea Championship Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $340,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $125,000 4th $100,000 5th $84,800 6th $70,000 7th $60,000 8th $50,000 9th $44,800 10th $40,000 11th $36,800 12th $34,400 13th $32,200 14th $30,600 15th $29,400 16th $28,200 17th $27,000 18th $25,800 19th $24,800 20th $24,000 21st $23,200 22nd $22,600 23rd $22,000 24th $21,400 25th $20,800 26th $20,200 27th $19,600 28th $19,000 29th $18,400 30th $17,800 31st $17,200 32nd $16,600 33rd $16,000 34th $15,400 35th $14,800 36th $14,200 37th $13,800 38th $13,400 39th $13,000 40th $12,600 41st $12,200 42nd $11,800 43rd $11,400 44th $11,000 45th $10,600 46th $10,200 47th $9,800 48th $9,400 49th $9,000 50th $8,600 51st $8,200 52nd $7,800 53rd $7,400 54th $7,000 55th $6,800 56th $6,600 57th $6,400 58th $6,200 59th $6,000 60th $5,800 61st $5,600 62nd $5,400 63rd $5,200 64th $5,000 65th $4,800

Korea Championship Field 2023

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

John Axelsen

Sangmoon Bae

Yongjun Bae

Matthew Baldwin

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Christoffer Bring

Daniel Brown

Jinjae Byun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Heemin Chang

Mingyu Cho

Sungmin Cho

Jinho Choi

Minchel Choi

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Nicolas Colsaerts

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Wenyi Ding

Bryce Easton

Nacho Elvira

Grant Forrest

Manu Gandas

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Jeong Ham

Seungsu Han

Chase Hanna

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Oliver Hundebøll

Inhoi Hur

Gary Hurley

Doyeon Hwang

Jaemin Hwang

Junggon Hwang

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Galam Jeon

Seonghyeon Jeon

Matthew Jordan

Hanmil Jung

Kyungnam Kang

Yunseok Kang

Bio Kim

Bongsub Kim

Dongeun Kim

Hanbyeol Kim

Jaeho Kim

Jinsung Kim

Junsung Kim

Minjun Kim

Minkyu Kim

Taeho Kim

Taehoon Kim

Yeongsu Kim

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Guntaek Koh

Mikko Korhonen

Jacques Kruyswijk

Osang Kwon

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Dongmin Lee

Gyeongjun Lee

Hyungjoon Lee

Jaekyeong Lee

Joshua Lee

Jun Lee

Junghwan Lee

Richard T Lee

Sanghee Lee

Soomin Lee

Taehee Lee

Wonjoon Lee

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Dongseop Maeng

Richard Mansell

Tom Mckibbin

Adrian Meronk

David Micheluzzi

Guido Migliozzi

Kyongjun Moon

James Morrison

Doyeob Mun

Niklas Nørgaard

Shaun Norris

Taehoon Ok

Eunshin Park

Sanghyun Park

Sungkug Park

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jack Senior

Yoseop Seo

Shubhankar Sharma

Sanghun Shin

Yonggu Shin

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Andy Sullivan

Santiago Tarrio

Darius Van Driel

Johannes Veerman

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Gunner Wiebe

Oliver Wilson

Ashun Wu

Jiho Yang

Sungho Yun

Fabrizio Zanotti

