Korea Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Robert MacIntyre is one of the highest-profile players in the field as the DP World Tour returns to Korea for the first time in a decade
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The Korea Championship marks the first DP World Tour event in the country for a decade, with the action taking place at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon.
Earlier in the month, it was revealed that luxury automotive brand Genesis would sponsor the tournament, and there are some well-known players in attendance.
One of those is Scot Robert MacIntyre. The World No.90’s most recent victory on the DP World Tour came in September’s Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, and he has shown more encouraging form of late, including a tie for seventh in the Magical Kenya Open in March and a tie for sixth in last week’s ISPS Handa Championship in Japan. With the benefit of that recent momentum, he will be targeting another strong finish this week.
If MacIntyre is to win the tournament, he could well need to overcome the challenge of the highest ranked player in this week’s field, World No.63 Adrian Meronk. The Pole missed the cut in his last tournament, The Masters at Augusta National, and he will be hoping to bounce back this week as he looks to recover the form that saw him win twice on the DP World Tour in 2022.
A player who suffered the same fate during the Masters was Japanese star Kazuki Higa, which was his second missed cut in a row. His fortunes didn’t improve last week, either, where he again failed to make the weekend’s action. The World No.87 will be eager to arrest that slide this week with his first win on the Tour.
Others who will be confident of a good week include Jordan Smith, whose most recent victory came in October’s Portugal Masters and who impressed last week too, with a tie for sixth along with MacIntyre. Meanwhile, Dane Rasmus Hojgaard goes in search of his fourth DP World Tour victory while his twin brother Nicolai plays on the PGA Tour’s Mexico Open.
Elsewhere, another relatively recent victor on the Tour is Antoine Rozner. He won December’s AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open and performed well in last month’s SDC Championship in South Africa, too, where he finished tied for third.
Local attention will turn to Kim Yeongsu, who earned his membership into the DP World Tour for the 2023 season after claiming the KPGA Tour’s 2022 Genesis Point Award. Three-time DP World Tour winner Wang Jeunghun and 22-year-old Kim Min-kyu, who won the Kolon Korea Open on the KPGA Tour last year, also play.
Participants are competing for a purse of $2m. The winner will receive $340,000 and the runner-up will earn $220,000.
Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Korea Championship Presented By Genesis.
Korea Championship Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$340,000
|2nd
|$220,000
|3rd
|$125,000
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$84,800
|6th
|$70,000
|7th
|$60,000
|8th
|$50,000
|9th
|$44,800
|10th
|$40,000
|11th
|$36,800
|12th
|$34,400
|13th
|$32,200
|14th
|$30,600
|15th
|$29,400
|16th
|$28,200
|17th
|$27,000
|18th
|$25,800
|19th
|$24,800
|20th
|$24,000
|21st
|$23,200
|22nd
|$22,600
|23rd
|$22,000
|24th
|$21,400
|25th
|$20,800
|26th
|$20,200
|27th
|$19,600
|28th
|$19,000
|29th
|$18,400
|30th
|$17,800
|31st
|$17,200
|32nd
|$16,600
|33rd
|$16,000
|34th
|$15,400
|35th
|$14,800
|36th
|$14,200
|37th
|$13,800
|38th
|$13,400
|39th
|$13,000
|40th
|$12,600
|41st
|$12,200
|42nd
|$11,800
|43rd
|$11,400
|44th
|$11,000
|45th
|$10,600
|46th
|$10,200
|47th
|$9,800
|48th
|$9,400
|49th
|$9,000
|50th
|$8,600
|51st
|$8,200
|52nd
|$7,800
|53rd
|$7,400
|54th
|$7,000
|55th
|$6,800
|56th
|$6,600
|57th
|$6,400
|58th
|$6,200
|59th
|$6,000
|60th
|$5,800
|61st
|$5,600
|62nd
|$5,400
|63rd
|$5,200
|64th
|$5,000
|65th
|$4,800
Korea Championship Field 2023
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- John Axelsen
- Sangmoon Bae
- Yongjun Bae
- Matthew Baldwin
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Christoffer Bring
- Daniel Brown
- Jinjae Byun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Heemin Chang
- Mingyu Cho
- Sungmin Cho
- Jinho Choi
- Minchel Choi
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Wenyi Ding
- Bryce Easton
- Nacho Elvira
- Grant Forrest
- Manu Gandas
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Jeong Ham
- Seungsu Han
- Chase Hanna
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Inhoi Hur
- Gary Hurley
- Doyeon Hwang
- Jaemin Hwang
- Junggon Hwang
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Galam Jeon
- Seonghyeon Jeon
- Matthew Jordan
- Hanmil Jung
- Kyungnam Kang
- Yunseok Kang
- Bio Kim
- Bongsub Kim
- Dongeun Kim
- Hanbyeol Kim
- Jaeho Kim
- Jinsung Kim
- Junsung Kim
- Minjun Kim
- Minkyu Kim
- Taeho Kim
- Taehoon Kim
- Yeongsu Kim
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Guntaek Koh
- Mikko Korhonen
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Osang Kwon
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Dongmin Lee
- Gyeongjun Lee
- Hyungjoon Lee
- Jaekyeong Lee
- Joshua Lee
- Jun Lee
- Junghwan Lee
- Richard T Lee
- Sanghee Lee
- Soomin Lee
- Taehee Lee
- Wonjoon Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Dongseop Maeng
- Richard Mansell
- Tom Mckibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- David Micheluzzi
- Guido Migliozzi
- Kyongjun Moon
- James Morrison
- Doyeob Mun
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Shaun Norris
- Taehoon Ok
- Eunshin Park
- Sanghyun Park
- Sungkug Park
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jack Senior
- Yoseop Seo
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Sanghun Shin
- Yonggu Shin
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Andy Sullivan
- Santiago Tarrio
- Darius Van Driel
- Johannes Veerman
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Gunner Wiebe
- Oliver Wilson
- Ashun Wu
- Jiho Yang
- Sungho Yun
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Who's In The Field For The Korea Championship?
Some of the players who will be confident of victory this week include Scot Robert MacIntyre, Polish star Adrian Meronk, Japanese player Kazuki Higa and Dane Rasmus Hojgaard.
What Is The Prize Money For The Korea Championship?
Players will be competing for a $2m purse, an identical sum to the prize money on offer in last week’s ISPS Handa Championship in Japan. The winner will receive $340,000 and the runner-up will take home $220,000.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Mexico Open Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Teams In This Week's Field
The Mexico Open starts this Thursday in Villa Hidalgo, Mexico. Johnny Covers shares his top five rankings for the Mexico Open.
By Johnny Covers • Published
-
Wrexham Co-Owner Rob McElhenney Challenges Gareth Bale To A Round Of Golf
The actor and Wrexham FC co-owner has challenged the retired soccer superstar to a round of golf
By Mike Hall • Published