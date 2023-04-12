Genesis Named Sponsor Of DP World Tour's Korea Championship

Genesis has been unveiled as the presenting sponsor of the inaugural Korea Championship on the DP World Tour, strengthening the luxury automative brand’s commitment to the game.

The new tournament will see DP World Tour players, including Robert MacIntyre, compete with KPGA Tour players at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon between April 27 and 30 in the first tournament in Korea on the DP World Tour in a decade.

DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley stressed the importance of the link-up with the KPGA Tour saying: “The Korea Championship Presented by Genesis marks our return to Korea for the first time in 10 years and the tournament is an important part of the DP World Tour’s partnership with the KPGA, providing a clear pathway for KPGA Tour players to compete at the highest levels of men’s professional golf.”

He also welcomed the support from Genesis. He said: “We are therefore delighted to have the support of Genesis, a luxury global brand which was established in Korea, as presenting sponsor for this inaugural event, further strengthening our relationship following their title sponsorship of the Genesis Scottish Open last July.”

Chairman of the KPGA Tour, Koo Ja-cheol added: “I am excited to co-host an event with the DP World Tour and I hope that the Korea Championship will provide an opportunity to strengthen the collaboration between KPGA and the DP World Tour. I would like to express my gratitude to Genesis who have decided to sponsor this tournament.”

Players will compete for a $2 million purse in the tournament and among the field will be Kim Yeongsu, who earned his membership into the DP World Tour for the 2023 season after claiming the KPGA Tour’s 2022 Genesis Point Award.

Kim won last October’s Genesis Championship on the Tour, too, which earned him an exemption into February's Genesis Invitational won Jon Rahm, and July’s Genesis Scottish Open.

Other notable names participating include three-time DP World Tour winner and Seoul-native Wang Jeunghun and 22-year-old Kim Min-kyu, who won the Kolon Korea Open on the KPGA Tour last year. Dane Rasmus Hojgaard will also appear.

Genesis has been a strong supporter of golf since its inception eight years ago, including as sponsor of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational. However, it also sponsors a range of tournaments around the world, including on the KPGA Korean Tour, The Presidents Cup and the PGA Tour and DP World Tour’s co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open.

Global Head of Genesis Mike Song said: “Genesis is sponsoring major golf tournaments alongside PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and KPGA, allowing more people to become familiar with the brand. Through our audacious commitment to golf, we will continue to increase our brand value globally and serve as a reliable supporter of Korean men’s professional golf.”