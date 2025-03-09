Keegan Bradley Breaks Bay Hill Front Nine Scoring Record During Final Round Of Arnold Palmer Invitational
The US Ryder Cup captain was in scintillating form during the fourth round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, shooting a front nine of 29
Keegan Bradley shot the lowest front nine score in the history of Bay Hill during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational to move back into contention for the title.
The US Ryder Cup captain began the week in fine form with a first-round 69 in the PGA Tour signature event to leave him within two of the lead. However, he had fallen away by the end of Saturday’s action with rounds of 72 and 76, leaving him on one0over for the tournament and seemingly out of contention facing an 11-shot deficit to overnight leader Collin Morikawa.
If Bradley was to have any chance of his eighth PGA Tour win at Bay Hill this week he was going to need something very special indeed, and he produced it in the first nine holes of his final round.
Bradley began steadily with successive pars on his opening two holes, but after his first birdie of the day on the par-4 third, something clicked with the American. He moved to two-under for the day on the next hole, a par-5, completing his birdie with an 11ft 3in putt to move to one-under for the tournament.
Another par followed on the fifth before Bradley produced a moment of brilliance on the sixth, holing out for an eagle from 73 yards, with the smile on his face afterwards telling its own story about how much he was enjoying the day.
He definitely loved it 👀@Keegan_Bradley is -6 thru 8 and T5 @APInv.📺 Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/xTGhKMRKewMarch 9, 2025
He wasn’t finished there though - far from it. He followed that up with his third birdie of the day on the par-3 seventh after nearly making an ace before leaving his ball withing three feet of the hole, and he had his fourth birdie of the day at the eighth.
Bradley could even afford a wayward tee shot on the ninth, with his 365-yard drive finishing left of the fairway on a cart path before leaving his second just over four feet from the hole. He again finished fpr birdie to make the turn with a seven-under 29, moving him just four behind Morikawa, who had yet to start his final round, on six under.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Captain Keegs!!! Lowest front nine in Bay Hill history 🤯 🦅 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ivmk9yhro4March 9, 2025
That had never been achieved before, and, even more remarkably, it came during a difficult week at Bay Hill, where low scoring has been a rarity and some big names not even reaching the weekend after failing to get to grips with the challenge.
Bradley’s momentum then continued on the 10th with yet another birdie to leave him on seven-under and in a tie for fourth with eight to play, before successive pars on the 11th and 12th.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Rory McIlroy Makes Drastic Equipment Changes Prior To Arnold Palmer Invitational Final Round
The four-time Major winner reportedly changed out his driver, 3-wood, 5-wood and 3-iron, as well as adding a gap wedge to his bag prior to his final round at Bay Hill
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Calum Hill Overturns Eight-Shot Deficit To Win Joburg Open In Playoff After Rollercoaster Final Day
Hill triumphed in a three-man playoff against Jacques Kruyswijk and Shaun Norris after carding a final-round 62 to lift his second DP World Tour title
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Rory McIlroy Makes Drastic Equipment Changes Prior To Arnold Palmer Invitational Final Round
The four-time Major winner reportedly changed out his driver, 3-wood, 5-wood and 3-iron, as well as adding a gap wedge to his bag prior to his final round at Bay Hill
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round Four
In a stacked leaderboard, it's two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa who has his nose in front ahead of the fourth round at Bay Hill
By Mike Hall Published
-
Lucas Glover Criticizes 'Stupid And Reactive' Golf Ball Rollback Plan
The 2009 US Open champion has told Golfweek why he is not in favor of the plan, which would see elite golfers use a different ball from 2028, with recreational players following two years later
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jason Day Reunites With Boyhood Coach As He Moves Into Arnold Palmer Invitational Contention
The former World No.1 has reconnected with his former coach, who he has known since he was 13-years-old, to help with his putting problems
By Michael Weston Published
-
Xander Schaffuele Extends Impressive Record On PGA Tour
The American might not be in contention going into the weekend of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but Schauffele does have a pretty special record going
By Michael Weston Published
-
Tiger Woods Not Listed In 2025 Players Championship Field
It appears the 15-time Major winner will go into The Masters next month without having played a PGA Tour event since The Open last July
By Michael Weston Published
-
PGA Tour Releases Statement After Rules Confusion At Arnold Palmer Invitational
Wyndham Clark was granted a free drop from his pitch mark during the second round at Bay Hill, but the incident left fans questioning the decision on social media
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational Tee Times - Round Three
At the midway point of the Arnold Palmer Invitational it's Shane Lowry who leads by two shots, with a number of big names in hot pursuit of the Major winner
By Matt Cradock Published