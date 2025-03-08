10 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The Arnold Palmer Invitational

Shane Lowry leads going into the weekend at Bay Hill, but a number of big names missed the four-over-par cutline at the fourth Signature Event of 2025

Max Homa watches his tee shot with a driver, whilst Viktor Hovland walks off the green
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is set up to be an enthralling watch over the weekend, with Shane Lowry leading the likes of Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy.

Searching for his first victory since the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at the end of April 2024, Lowry sits at eight-under and, with a number of big names in hot pursuit, the fourth Signature Event of the year is shaping up nicely.

However, although a number of big names are in contention, a number of big names also failed to make the cut at Bay Hill, as Ryder Cup stars and recent winners couldn't better the four-over-par cutline.

Like the Genesis Invitational, which is hosted by Tiger Woods, the Arnold Palmer Invitational is one of three Signature Events that have a cutline and, in Florida, a total of 21 players failed to make it into Saturday and Sunday.

Thomas Detry (+5)

Thomas Detry watches his tee shot with a driver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The recent WM Phoenix Open winner missed the cut by a single stroke, with Detry carding rounds of 75 and 74 to finish five-over-par.

It's the first missed cut of 2025 for the Belgian, who has three top 15 finishes on the PGA Tour this season. What would hurt most for Detry is that he carded a four-over-par back nine, which included a double bogey at his final hole on Friday.

Viktor Hovland (+5)

Viktor Hovland at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hovland's problems continued at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with the 27-year-old missing a second consecutive cut after failing to make it to the weekend of the Genesis Invitational.

Carding a five-over-par first round of 77, Hovland played better on Friday, but not even four birdies in his final seven holes could stop him from missing the cut.

Sahith Theegala (+6)

Sahith Theegala hits a driver off the tee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The World No.21 struggled at Bay Hill on Thursday and Friday, producing rounds of 78 and 72 to miss the cut by two strokes.

Theegala hadn't missed a cut in 2025 coming into the week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but two bogeys on his back nine on Friday meant he wouldn't be present at the weekend.

Min Woo Lee (+7)

Min Woo Lee hits a driver and watches its flight

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After a six-over-par 78 on Thursday it was always going to be an uphill battle for Lee to make the cut on Friday and, with a one-over 73, the Australian missed out by three.

The result could be described as a blip for Lee, who has two top 12s in his last three starts. It's also his first missed cut of 2025 on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Max Homa (+7)

Max Homa takes a shot at the WM Phoenix Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Homa's struggles on the course continued at Bay Hill, with the American missing a third consecutive cut after failing to make it into the weekend at the WM Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational.

Firing a nine-over-par round of 81 on Thursday, which included a double bogey and nine bogeys, Homa fired back valiantly on Friday with a two-under 70, but it wasn't enough to make it into the weekend.

Akshay Bhatia (+8)

Akshay Bhatia hits a drive off the tee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The left-hander produced rounds of 79 and 73 to miss the cut comfortably at Bay Hill, with Bhatia missing his first weekend of 2025.

Coming into the week, Bhatia had claimed back-to-back top 10s at the Genesis Invitational and Mexico Open, but a number of mistakes meant the American missed a first cut since the Wyndham Championship in August 2024.

Billy Horschel (+9)

Billy Horschel takes a shot during a practice round for the WM Phoenix Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recent Seminole Pro-Member winner, Billy Horschel, couldn't replicate that form at Bay Hill, ad the American carded rounds of 79 and 74 to miss the weekend.

It's the fourth missed cut of the year for Horschel, who missed out at the Genesis Invitational, WM Phoenix Open and Sony Open in Hawaii.

Nick Dunlap (+10)

Nick Dunlap takes a shot during the BMW Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The two-time PGA Tour winner struggled in Florida, as Dunlap carded rounds of 74 and 80 to finish 10-over, six back of the cutline.

It's the first missed cut of the year for the American, who has two top 20s in 2025. During the second round, Dunlap made just one birdie, as three doubles and three bogeys halted any chance of making the weekend.

Tom Kim (+10)

Tom Kim puts his left hand up to his cap brim at the FedEx St Jude Championship 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following rounds of 78 and 76, it was a week to forget for Kim, who missed a second cut of the year and the first since The American Express in January.

Needing a strong back nine on Friday to make the weekend in Florida, the 22-year-old carded two double bogeys in his final four holes to finish 10-over-par, six back of the cutline.

Matthieu Pavon (+14)

Matthieu Pavon watches his tee shot with a driver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finishing bottom of the leaderboard is Pavon who, after a three-over-par round 75 on Thursday, needed to produce a steady day on Friday to make the cut.

However, the Frenchman carded four double bogeys, five bogeys and three birdies on an up-and-down Friday for an 11-over 83. It's the second missed cut of 2025 for Pavon, whose best result so far this season is a T42 at the Cognizant Classic.

Which Players Missed The Cut At The Arnold Palmer Invitational?

  • Thomas Detry (+5)
  • Joe Highsmith (+5)
  • Viktor Hovland (+5)
  • Stephan Jaeger (+6)
  • Harris English (+6)
  • Sahith Theegala (+6)
  • Davis Thompson (+6)
  • Cam Davies (+6)
  • Min Woo Lee (+7)
  • Max Homa (+7)
  • Aldrich Potgieter (+8)
  • Taylor Pendrith (+8)
  • Akshay Bhatia (+8)
  • Maverick McNealy (+9)
  • Brian Campbell (+9)
  • Billy Horschel (+9)
  • Cameron Young (+9)
  • Nick Dunlap (+10)
  • Tom Kim (+10)
  • Rafael Campos (+12)
  • Matthieu Pavon (+14)
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸