10 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The Arnold Palmer Invitational

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is set up to be an enthralling watch over the weekend, with Shane Lowry leading the likes of Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy.

Searching for his first victory since the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at the end of April 2024, Lowry sits at eight-under and, with a number of big names in hot pursuit, the fourth Signature Event of the year is shaping up nicely.

However, although a number of big names are in contention, a number of big names also failed to make the cut at Bay Hill, as Ryder Cup stars and recent winners couldn't better the four-over-par cutline.

Like the Genesis Invitational, which is hosted by Tiger Woods, the Arnold Palmer Invitational is one of three Signature Events that have a cutline and, in Florida, a total of 21 players failed to make it into Saturday and Sunday.

Thomas Detry (+5)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The recent WM Phoenix Open winner missed the cut by a single stroke, with Detry carding rounds of 75 and 74 to finish five-over-par.

It's the first missed cut of 2025 for the Belgian, who has three top 15 finishes on the PGA Tour this season. What would hurt most for Detry is that he carded a four-over-par back nine, which included a double bogey at his final hole on Friday.

Viktor Hovland (+5)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hovland's problems continued at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with the 27-year-old missing a second consecutive cut after failing to make it to the weekend of the Genesis Invitational.

Carding a five-over-par first round of 77, Hovland played better on Friday, but not even four birdies in his final seven holes could stop him from missing the cut.

Sahith Theegala (+6)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The World No.21 struggled at Bay Hill on Thursday and Friday, producing rounds of 78 and 72 to miss the cut by two strokes.

Theegala hadn't missed a cut in 2025 coming into the week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but two bogeys on his back nine on Friday meant he wouldn't be present at the weekend.

Min Woo Lee (+7)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After a six-over-par 78 on Thursday it was always going to be an uphill battle for Lee to make the cut on Friday and, with a one-over 73, the Australian missed out by three.

The result could be described as a blip for Lee, who has two top 12s in his last three starts. It's also his first missed cut of 2025 on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Max Homa (+7)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Homa's struggles on the course continued at Bay Hill, with the American missing a third consecutive cut after failing to make it into the weekend at the WM Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational.

Firing a nine-over-par round of 81 on Thursday, which included a double bogey and nine bogeys, Homa fired back valiantly on Friday with a two-under 70, but it wasn't enough to make it into the weekend.

Akshay Bhatia (+8)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The left-hander produced rounds of 79 and 73 to miss the cut comfortably at Bay Hill, with Bhatia missing his first weekend of 2025.

Coming into the week, Bhatia had claimed back-to-back top 10s at the Genesis Invitational and Mexico Open, but a number of mistakes meant the American missed a first cut since the Wyndham Championship in August 2024.

Billy Horschel (+9)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recent Seminole Pro-Member winner, Billy Horschel, couldn't replicate that form at Bay Hill, ad the American carded rounds of 79 and 74 to miss the weekend.

It's the fourth missed cut of the year for Horschel, who missed out at the Genesis Invitational, WM Phoenix Open and Sony Open in Hawaii.

Nick Dunlap (+10)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The two-time PGA Tour winner struggled in Florida, as Dunlap carded rounds of 74 and 80 to finish 10-over, six back of the cutline.

It's the first missed cut of the year for the American, who has two top 20s in 2025. During the second round, Dunlap made just one birdie, as three doubles and three bogeys halted any chance of making the weekend.

Tom Kim (+10)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following rounds of 78 and 76, it was a week to forget for Kim, who missed a second cut of the year and the first since The American Express in January.

Needing a strong back nine on Friday to make the weekend in Florida, the 22-year-old carded two double bogeys in his final four holes to finish 10-over-par, six back of the cutline.

Matthieu Pavon (+14)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finishing bottom of the leaderboard is Pavon who, after a three-over-par round 75 on Thursday, needed to produce a steady day on Friday to make the cut.

However, the Frenchman carded four double bogeys, five bogeys and three birdies on an up-and-down Friday for an 11-over 83. It's the second missed cut of 2025 for Pavon, whose best result so far this season is a T42 at the Cognizant Classic.

