Nicklaus Recruits Justin Thomas For Upcoming Florida Course Design

Justin Thomas has announced that he and 18-time Major champion, Jack Nicklaus, are to team up for the design of a new golf development in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. It is said to be the first development in the area in the last twenty years. The course, Panther National, is to be situated on a 400-acre lot of land that was purchased by Swiss developer, Dominik Senn. The development will include a nine-hole, par-3 practice course with extensive practice facilities along with 218 homes and the new signature golf course. The luxury homes will range in size from 4,700 square feet to as large as 10,000 square feet. The estates will cost between $3.5 million and $12 million depending on size.

Speaking to Golf Digest, Thomas said, “To begin my golf course design endeavors with someone like Jack Nicklaus is a dream come true,” The PGA champion added, “It’s an absolute honor to work with one of the icons of the sport, not only as a player but as an innovative golf course designer. I started drawing golf holes on napkins as a kid, so this is something I have wanted to do for a long time. The opportunity to work with Dominik Senn, who is a true visionary, as well as Mr. Nicklaus, made this the perfect opportunity.”

Nicklaus said, “I am thrilled Justin has decided to take on this rewarding challenge and I’m confident this venture will serve him well, both on and off the course.” Nicklaus’ team has designed more than 425 courses worldwide, including the likes of Muirfield Village, Valhalla Golf Club, The Concession and Harbour Town Golf Links. The new venture is expected to be complete at the end of 2023.

Panther National faces stiff competition in order to be one of the best golf courses in Florida. Per capita, there are more golf courses in Florida than any other State in the United States. The Sunshine State plays host to the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Arnold Palmer Invitational at Orlando’s Bay Hill and the Honda Classic at the PGA National Resort and Spa, also Palm Beach Gardens. The PGA Tour and LPGA Tour headquarters are also in the State.