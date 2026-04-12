The Great Rollback Gamble: Why Golf Needs A Trial Before The Leap
Data vs. Reality: Why I believe golf's rollback is a "Great Gamble" without a trial run…
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The atmosphere at Augusta National always has a way of sharpening the mind, but it was Gary Player’s recent comments during the Masters press conference that truly set my brain whirring. When a legend of the game suggests the ball needs to be rolled back a staggering 60 yards, it’s impossible not to sit up and take notice.
However, while Player’s hyperbole grabbed the headlines, it prompted me to put pen to paper on a much more pressing concern: the sheer madness of implementing a universal rollback without a single real-world professional trial.
The powers that be have clearly made their move. They’ve decided the ball is the primary lever to pull to "protect" the game’s future. While I don’t doubt there is a mountain of R&D data and wind-tunnel research to substantiate this hypothesis, data is not a substitute for the heat of Sunday afternoon in a localized breeze.Article continues below
What is stopping the governing bodies from hosting a trial tournament - or even a series of them - to test numerous options?
The Blind Spot in the Data
It seems as though almost every player and pundit within the game has weighed in on the topic at some point, with many expressing serious concerns that the ball rollback is a blunt instrument for a complex and nuanced problem. The community has offered up a buffet of alternative solutions, such as limiting driver clubhead size to reward precision, stricter MOI and COR limits to reduce forgiveness, or even increased fairway grass lengths to negate excessive ground roll.
I recently inadvertently put one of these theories to the test. For an upcoming Golf Monthly YouTube video, I competed in a GB&I PGA event using a 130cc driver.
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The experience was eye-opening, and I have never been more convinced that this would be a better route for the authorities to take.
At that size, the penalties for missing the center of the clubface are so severe that I am certain they would immediately deter even the most elite professionals from "swinging out of their boots" without a care in the world on every tee box.
If a player did decide to go full tilt and caught it flush, the resulting reward would be a genuine reflection of elite skill, and the jeopardy of such a tightrope would make for fascinating watching, in my opinion.
Yet, despite these viable alternatives, to me, the authorities seem to have drawn their conclusions in a vacuum.
It strikes me as nothing short of arrogant to bypass the "beta testing" phase of such a seismic decision with wide-reaching consequences. A world-class stand-up comedian doesn’t head straight to an arena tour with a fresh script; they spend months in small, sweaty clubs performing warm-up gigs to see which jokes land and which ones tank. Why does golf's leadership think they can skip the "warm-up" for a rule change that affects every golfer on the planet?
Players like Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, and Scottie Scheffler could probably tell you within 18 holes of tournament play whether a specific rollback has the desired effect for competitive professional golf. They are the ultimate barometers of the game and could offer far more nuance and tangible feedback than any wind tunnel could. Engaging them and a full field of tour professionals in an objective, tournament experiment would allow us to see exactly which swing speeds, delivery types, and archetypes of players are most adversely affected.
I truly believe, with so much at stake, many of the world's best players would be more than amenable to partaking in such an event, allowing them a platform to contribute to the decision, at least around the professional game.
Heck, we could even get creative. Why not a four-day experimental event where different solutions are tested each day?
Thursday: The proposed rolled-back ball.
Friday: Reduced MOI/small-headed drivers.
Saturday: A combination of both.
Sunday: Heightened course setup variables.
With so much unrest and division surrounding this topic, a transparent, televised experiment would help make the players and fans feel included. If the rollback is truly the savior of the game, prove it on the fairway first. To do otherwise isn't just a risk - it's madness.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between TaylorMade Qi35 and Callaway Elyte TD - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade BRNR Copper Mini Driver - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Apex UW 17˚- Fujikura Ventus Black 9-X
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB 3-PW with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Opus 50, 54, and 60 degrees - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: LAB Golf Oz.1 (zero shaft lean)
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R
Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand
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