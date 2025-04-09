Justin Thomas Forced Into Late Caddie Switch For The Masters - But A Familiar Face Steps In At Short Notice

A bad back for regular caddie Matt Minister has forced Justin Thomas into a late switch with Max Homa's former bagman Joe Greiner stepping in at late notice for The Masters

There's a late caddie carousel on the eve of The Masters as Justin Thomas has made a last-minute switch on his bag for Augusta National.

Thomas revealed that his regular caddie Matt Minister, known as "Rev", is struggling with a bad back so will miss The Masters this week, but luckily he has a familar face to come and help him out.

As Max Homa's former caddie Joe Greiner is available after their recent split, so he'll now work with Thomas in his bid to challenge for a Green Jacket.

Greiner split with his long-time boss and childhood friend Homa last week - but in the end he's still made it to Augusta after all.

Having an experienced top-level bagman free and available to step in at short notice is a big boost for Thomas - especially one he knows so well.

“Unfortunately, my caddie Rev hurt his back this week and isn’t able to be on the bag with me this week at Augusta,” Thomas posted on an Instagram story.

“Rev is resting up so he gets better soon. I’m very lucky Joe Greiner is a great friend and able to help me out last minute.”

Minister took over caddie duties for Thomas at last year's Masters after Jim "Bones" Mackay parted ways with the two-time Major champion.

Thomas is paired with defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Spanish amateur star Jose Luis Ballester for the first two rounds of The Masters.

The 31-year-old has climbed back up the Official World Golf Ranking of late and is now No.8 in the world, but is still searching for a first victory of any kind since his 2022 PGA Championship title.

Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

