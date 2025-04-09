Justin Thomas Forced Into Late Caddie Switch For The Masters - But A Familiar Face Steps In At Short Notice

There's a late caddie carousel on the eve of The Masters as Justin Thomas has made a last-minute switch on his bag for Augusta National.

Thomas revealed that his regular caddie Matt Minister, known as "Rev", is struggling with a bad back so will miss The Masters this week, but luckily he has a familar face to come and help him out.

As Max Homa's former caddie Joe Greiner is available after their recent split, so he'll now work with Thomas in his bid to challenge for a Green Jacket.

Greiner split with his long-time boss and childhood friend Homa last week - but in the end he's still made it to Augusta after all.

Having an experienced top-level bagman free and available to step in at short notice is a big boost for Thomas - especially one he knows so well.

“Unfortunately, my caddie Rev hurt his back this week and isn’t able to be on the bag with me this week at Augusta,” Thomas posted on an Instagram story.

“Rev is resting up so he gets better soon. I’m very lucky Joe Greiner is a great friend and able to help me out last minute.”

Minister took over caddie duties for Thomas at last year's Masters after Jim "Bones" Mackay parted ways with the two-time Major champion.

Thomas is paired with defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Spanish amateur star Jose Luis Ballester for the first two rounds of The Masters.

The 31-year-old has climbed back up the Official World Golf Ranking of late and is now No.8 in the world, but is still searching for a first victory of any kind since his 2022 PGA Championship title.