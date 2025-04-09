Justin Thomas Forced Into Late Caddie Switch For The Masters - But A Familiar Face Steps In At Short Notice
A bad back for regular caddie Matt Minister has forced Justin Thomas into a late switch with Max Homa's former bagman Joe Greiner stepping in at late notice for The Masters
There's a late caddie carousel on the eve of The Masters as Justin Thomas has made a last-minute switch on his bag for Augusta National.
Thomas revealed that his regular caddie Matt Minister, known as "Rev", is struggling with a bad back so will miss The Masters this week, but luckily he has a familar face to come and help him out.
As Max Homa's former caddie Joe Greiner is available after their recent split, so he'll now work with Thomas in his bid to challenge for a Green Jacket.
Greiner split with his long-time boss and childhood friend Homa last week - but in the end he's still made it to Augusta after all.
Having an experienced top-level bagman free and available to step in at short notice is a big boost for Thomas - especially one he knows so well.
“Unfortunately, my caddie Rev hurt his back this week and isn’t able to be on the bag with me this week at Augusta,” Thomas posted on an Instagram story.
“Rev is resting up so he gets better soon. I’m very lucky Joe Greiner is a great friend and able to help me out last minute.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Minister took over caddie duties for Thomas at last year's Masters after Jim "Bones" Mackay parted ways with the two-time Major champion.
Thomas is paired with defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Spanish amateur star Jose Luis Ballester for the first two rounds of The Masters.
The 31-year-old has climbed back up the Official World Golf Ranking of late and is now No.8 in the world, but is still searching for a first victory of any kind since his 2022 PGA Championship title.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Sorry LIV Golf Haters… Bryson Winning The Masters In 2025 Would Be The Best Outcome For The Game
Bryson DeChambeau is the hero we need to lead the sport forward, and I don't particularly care where he plays his golf – I still want him to win The Masters!
By Barry Plummer Published
-
'I've Been In The Top 5 In The World Before, And People Don't Come Up To Me And Ask Me Questions' - Collin Morikawa Doubles Down On Media Comments
Collin Morikawa has questioned why his decision to skip media duties caused such a stir when the press are usually not that interested in talking to him anyway
By Paul Higham Published
-
'I've Been In The Top 5 In The World Before, And People Don't Come Up To Me And Ask Me Questions' - Collin Morikawa Doubles Down On Media Comments
Collin Morikawa has questioned why his decision to skip media duties caused such a stir when the press are usually not that interested in talking to him anyway
By Paul Higham Published
-
Thanks To This New Masters Feature We Know One Tour Pro Hit Over 200 Balls Today At Augusta…
The new Practice Range Tracker introduced at The Masters has revealed the one player who really put the work in on Tuesday ahead of the first Major of the year
By Mike Hall Published
-
I Walked Augusta National This Morning, One Thing Really Stood Out To Me (And Here's What Else I Spotted)
From the impact of Hurricane Helene to the green gravel TV viewers don't see, here's what I noticed from a peaceful morning walk at Augusta National...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'I Consider Myself A Top 10 Player' - World No.80 Jon Rahm Shrugs Off Current Ranking Ahead Of The Masters
The Spaniard was bullish on his chances of success at The Masters when talking at his press conference on Tuesday
By Michael Weston Published
-
'It's Just Narratives. It's Noise' - Rory McIlroy Plays Down Expectation Of Claiming Maiden Masters Title
The 35-year-old insists his preparations for The Masters are no different than any other year, despite huge expectations on him to win the Green Jacket
By Mike Hall Published
-
'If You Put Your Chair Down, No One Will Mess with It And No One Takes Your Spot' - I Bought A Masters Chair, Here's Why It's One Of Augusta's Greatest Traditions
The iconic green Masters chairs are one of the coolest traditions in sport - just don't leave it out overnight
By Michael Weston Published
-
‘It’s Very Emotional’ - Bernhard Langer Prepares For ‘Bittersweet’ Masters Swansong
The two-time Masters champion is preparing to make his final Masters appearance, and he admits he may struggle to keep his emotions in check
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Level Par Fared In Every Men's Major This Past Decade
If you shot level par in every men's Major over the last decade, you would be able to call yourself a Major champion
By Elliott Heath Published