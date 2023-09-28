Justin Rose Reunites With Caddie 'Fooch' Just In Time For Ryder Cup
Justin Rose will have a familiar face back on the bag at the Ryder Cup after Mark 'Fooch' Fulcher came back to work with him
Justin Rose has got the old band back together at the Ryder Cup, with his long-time former caddie Mark ‘Fooch’ Fulcher back on the bag in Rome.
Rose and Fulcher were previously together for 11 years, during which time the US Open and Olympic titles were pocketed and the Englishman climbed to number one in the world.
Fulcher has also been with Rose for all five of his previous Ryder Cup appearances including the Miracle of Medinah in 2012 when he beat Phil Mickelson in a pivotal singles match.
The pair parted way four years ago after Fulcher had emergency heart surgery, and it was feared that he might not be able to carry on looping full-time.
However, he has returned to caddying and the former bagman for Dame Laura Davies and Alison Nicholas has more recently been working with Francesco Molinari and Billy Horschel.
One of the last events Fulcher and Rose worked together on was the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris when Thomas Bjorn’s European side destroyed the Americans, and now the two will be back together for another crack at Team USA.
It’s not exactly a coincidence in timing either, as Fulcher is a popular caddie among the European ranks and is a friend of captain Luke Donald – so the move will be especially welcome in the home team room at Marco Simone.
Fulcher was thrown straight into it by accompanying Rose on Europe’s scouting trip to Marco Simone Golf Club before caddying for him during the BMA PGA Championship at Wentworth.
The pair are now back together and Rose hopes that rekindling that old connection can help him fire Europe to victory once again.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
