Justin Rose Reunites With Caddie 'Fooch' Just In Time For Ryder Cup

Justin Rose has got the old band back together at the Ryder Cup, with his long-time former caddie Mark ‘Fooch’ Fulcher back on the bag in Rome.

Rose and Fulcher were previously together for 11 years, during which time the US Open and Olympic titles were pocketed and the Englishman climbed to number one in the world.

Fulcher has also been with Rose for all five of his previous Ryder Cup appearances including the Miracle of Medinah in 2012 when he beat Phil Mickelson in a pivotal singles match.

The pair parted way four years ago after Fulcher had emergency heart surgery, and it was feared that he might not be able to carry on looping full-time.

However, he has returned to caddying and the former bagman for Dame Laura Davies and Alison Nicholas has more recently been working with Francesco Molinari and Billy Horschel.

One of the last events Fulcher and Rose worked together on was the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris when Thomas Bjorn’s European side destroyed the Americans, and now the two will be back together for another crack at Team USA.

It’s not exactly a coincidence in timing either, as Fulcher is a popular caddie among the European ranks and is a friend of captain Luke Donald – so the move will be especially welcome in the home team room at Marco Simone.

Fulcher was thrown straight into it by accompanying Rose on Europe’s scouting trip to Marco Simone Golf Club before caddying for him during the BMA PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The pair are now back together and Rose hopes that rekindling that old connection can help him fire Europe to victory once again.