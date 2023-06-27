Justin Rose Hopes DP World Tour Will Be 'Huge Beneficiary' Of Deal With PIF

Justin Rose hopes only good things are coming the DP World Tour’s way on the back of its deal with the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund.

The agreement shocked the golf world when it was announced earlier in the month, and while much of the attention has been on how the PGA Tour will be affected, it could have a profound effect on the European circuit, too.

Rose competes on the DP World Tour in this week’s Betfred British Masters at The Belfry, and, during the build-up, he explained how he hopes the new set-up, however it plays out, will encourage the best European players to participate in their home tournaments.

He said: “I think it's very, very important. I think these tournaments have a great support and great history and I think they deserve to really have had the support of tours, which they do, but also have the support of top players because that's clearly the currency in which we all trade in, top players kind of make a tournament.”

After over a year of division at the top of the game, Rose also expressed his desire for harmony to be restored. He continued: “Obviously if there's too much competition, like three tours vying for one product, which is the players, it does become very, very difficult. So hopefully that is what we're all trying to move towards with all the noise that's going on at the moment, is one more unified system and set up, which I guess is the ultimate goal.”

There is still plenty of confusion over exactly what the future of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf, which is financed by the PIF, will look like. However, Rose appeared optimistic that it can be positive for the DP World Tour.

He said: “Hopefully the DP World Tour is going to be a huge beneficiary of any changes that might come along in the future. We can only hope and events like this will have a much better chance of getting them from strength of strength.”

Rose has won the British Masters once in his career, albeit over two decades ago. However, the 2013 US Open champion admitted his win in 2002 still stands among his career highlights.

Justin Rose won the British Masters in 2002 (Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: “It is still one of the most significant victories in my career. More from an emotional point of view than anything. It was the one victory that my father was actually able to be there on the 18th green and witnessed himself in person, one of my only as a professional, and he was able to see that. It will forever be special from that point of view.

“Obviously there was a great back and forth between myself and Ian Poulter. We had a great duel, a ding-dong battle. He actually hosted me that week, so I wasn't very gracious as a guest. It was an amazing week for sure.”

Sir Nick Faldo will host the tournament from this year until 2026, and Rose said he believes the six-time Major winner’s presence will enhance it. He continued: “It's going to be well supported and it has some energy building around it, obviously Nick supporting the event now and being attached to it for the foreseeable future, I think is pretty good. It gives it more depth in terms of history and significance. So I feel like the tournament is in a good spot.”

'I Like The Way The Team Is Shaping Up'

Justin Rose has played for Team Europe five times, including in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose then turned his attention to the Ryder Cup, which he has played in five times, including victory the last time it was held in Europe in 2018.

He explained he feels the Europeans should have a strong team for September’s tournament at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome. He said: “I like the way the team is shaping up. We’re now coming into that last few months and I think the European team looks to have a really strong base.”