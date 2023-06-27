Betfred British Masters Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

The DP World Tour reaches England for the first time in the season with the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry.

One player certain to catch the eye will be former World No.1 and 2013 US Open champion Justin Rose.

The Englishman, who currently ranks 31st in the world, is enjoying a good season. He won February’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and followed that up with top-10 finishes in The Players Championship, PGA Championship and RBC Canadian Open. With that form, he will surely be hopeful of claiming his second title in the tournament after winning it 21 years ago.

Min Woo Lee is another in the world’s top 50 who is participating. The Australian finished tied for fifth in the US Open and followed that up with a tie for ninth at the Travelers Championship, and he looks for his third DP World Tour win this week.

At World No.48, Adrian Meronk completes the list of players from the top 50 in the field. The Pole finished T3 in the DP World Tour’s most recent event, the BMW International Open, and he will look to continue that fine form.

The defending champion is Dane Thorbjorn Olesen, who beat Swede Sebastian Soderberg by one shot in 2022 with an eagle-birdie finish to claim his sixth DP World Tour title. The 33-year-old has won again on the Tour since that occasion, in February’s Thailand Classic, while he also finished third in May’s Soudal Open. Given his history in the tournament and that good recent form, he will be one to watch this week.

Thorbjorn Olesen defends hist title in the Betfred British Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

The winner of that tournament was Thriston Lawrence, who chased down Joost Luiten to claim his fourth DP World Tour title, and both players compete this week.

As well as Rose, other former winners of the tournament include Italian Renato Paratore, who won three years ago and 2019 winner Marcus Kinhult of Sweden. Along with Rose, 2018 winner Eddie Pepperell will also have the backing of local fans.

Another player who will be hoping to build on some good recent form is Victor Perez. The French player won January’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and finished T9 in the May’s Italian Open.

The tournament, which is hosted by six-time Major winner Sir Nick Faldo, has a $3.5m purse, with the winner earning $595,000.

Below is the full prize breakdown and field for the 2023 Betfred British Masters.

Betfred British Masters 2023 Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $595,000 2nd $385,000 3rd $220,500 4th $175,000 5th $148.400 6th $122,500 7th $105,000 8th $87,500 9th $78,400 10th $70,000 11th $64,400 12th $60,200 13th $56,350 14th $53,500 15th $51,450 16th $49,350 17th $47,250 18th $45,150 19th $43,400 20th $42,000 21st $40,600 22nd $39,440 23rd $38,400 24th $37,450 25th $36,400 26th $35,350 27th $34,300 28th $33,250 29th $32,200 30th $31,150 31st $30,100 32nd $29,050 33rd $28,000 34th $26,950 35th $25,900 36th $24,850 37th $24,150 38th $23,450 39th $22,750 40th $22,050 41st $21,350 42nd $20,650 43rd $19,950 44th $19,250 45th $18,550 47th $17,850 48th $17,150 49th $16,450 50th $15,750 51st $15,050 52nd $14,350 53rd $13,650 54th $12,950 55th $12,250 56th $11,900 57th $11,500 58th $11,200 59th $10,850 60th $10,500 61st $10,150 62nd $9,800 63rd $9,450 64th $9,100 65th $8,750 66th $8,400 67th $8,050 68th $7,700 69th $7,000 70th $6,650

Betfred British Masters 2023 Field

Thomas Aiken

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Dan Bradbury

Christoffer Bring

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Ma Chengyao

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Jamie Donaldson

Hennie Du Plessis

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Nacho Elvira

Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño

Ewen Ferguson

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross Fisher

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Stephen Gallacher

Manu Gandas

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Sebastian Garcia

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

John Gough

Mateusz Gradecki

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Rikuya Hoshino

David Howell

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Sam Hutsby

Aguri Iwasaki

Jazz Janewattananond

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Frank Kennedy

Maximilian Kieffer

Yeongsu Kim

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Romain Langasque

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Craig Lee

Joshua Lee

Min Woo Lee

Niklas Lemke

Alexander Levy

Tom Lewis

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Robert MacIntyre

Richard Mansell

Tom McKibbin

Adrian Meronk

David Micheluzzi

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

John Murphy

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Niklas Nørgaard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Renato Paratore

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Garrick Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

JC Ritchie

Justin Rose

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Jayden Schaper

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Ockie Strydom

Tristen Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Daniel Whitby-Smith

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Blake Windred

Jeff Winther

Fabrizio Zanotti



Where Is The Betfred British Masters 2023? The 2023 British Masters takes place at The Belfry in Warwickshire, England, where it has been held since 2021. The course previously hosted the tournament, too, between 2006 and 2008. It has also hosted the Ryder Cup four times, in 1985, 1989, 1993 and 2002.