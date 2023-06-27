Betfred British Masters Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Justin Rose is the highest-ranked player in the field as Thorbjorn Olesen defends his trophy
The DP World Tour reaches England for the first time in the season with the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry.
One player certain to catch the eye will be former World No.1 and 2013 US Open champion Justin Rose.
The Englishman, who currently ranks 31st in the world, is enjoying a good season. He won February’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and followed that up with top-10 finishes in The Players Championship, PGA Championship and RBC Canadian Open. With that form, he will surely be hopeful of claiming his second title in the tournament after winning it 21 years ago.
Min Woo Lee is another in the world’s top 50 who is participating. The Australian finished tied for fifth in the US Open and followed that up with a tie for ninth at the Travelers Championship, and he looks for his third DP World Tour win this week.
At World No.48, Adrian Meronk completes the list of players from the top 50 in the field. The Pole finished T3 in the DP World Tour’s most recent event, the BMW International Open, and he will look to continue that fine form.
The defending champion is Dane Thorbjorn Olesen, who beat Swede Sebastian Soderberg by one shot in 2022 with an eagle-birdie finish to claim his sixth DP World Tour title. The 33-year-old has won again on the Tour since that occasion, in February’s Thailand Classic, while he also finished third in May’s Soudal Open. Given his history in the tournament and that good recent form, he will be one to watch this week.
The winner of that tournament was Thriston Lawrence, who chased down Joost Luiten to claim his fourth DP World Tour title, and both players compete this week.
As well as Rose, other former winners of the tournament include Italian Renato Paratore, who won three years ago and 2019 winner Marcus Kinhult of Sweden. Along with Rose, 2018 winner Eddie Pepperell will also have the backing of local fans.
Another player who will be hoping to build on some good recent form is Victor Perez. The French player won January’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and finished T9 in the May’s Italian Open.
The tournament, which is hosted by six-time Major winner Sir Nick Faldo, has a $3.5m purse, with the winner earning $595,000.
Below is the full prize breakdown and field for the 2023 Betfred British Masters.
Betfred British Masters 2023 Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$595,000
|2nd
|$385,000
|3rd
|$220,500
|4th
|$175,000
|5th
|$148.400
|6th
|$122,500
|7th
|$105,000
|8th
|$87,500
|9th
|$78,400
|10th
|$70,000
|11th
|$64,400
|12th
|$60,200
|13th
|$56,350
|14th
|$53,500
|15th
|$51,450
|16th
|$49,350
|17th
|$47,250
|18th
|$45,150
|19th
|$43,400
|20th
|$42,000
|21st
|$40,600
|22nd
|$39,440
|23rd
|$38,400
|24th
|$37,450
|25th
|$36,400
|26th
|$35,350
|27th
|$34,300
|28th
|$33,250
|29th
|$32,200
|30th
|$31,150
|31st
|$30,100
|32nd
|$29,050
|33rd
|$28,000
|34th
|$26,950
|35th
|$25,900
|36th
|$24,850
|37th
|$24,150
|38th
|$23,450
|39th
|$22,750
|40th
|$22,050
|41st
|$21,350
|42nd
|$20,650
|43rd
|$19,950
|44th
|$19,250
|45th
|$18,550
|47th
|$17,850
|48th
|$17,150
|49th
|$16,450
|50th
|$15,750
|51st
|$15,050
|52nd
|$14,350
|53rd
|$13,650
|54th
|$12,950
|55th
|$12,250
|56th
|$11,900
|57th
|$11,500
|58th
|$11,200
|59th
|$10,850
|60th
|$10,500
|61st
|$10,150
|62nd
|$9,800
|63rd
|$9,450
|64th
|$9,100
|65th
|$8,750
|66th
|$8,400
|67th
|$8,050
|68th
|$7,700
|69th
|$7,000
|70th
|$6,650
Betfred British Masters 2023 Field
- Thomas Aiken
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Björk
- Dan Bradbury
- Christoffer Bring
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Ma Chengyao
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Jamie Donaldson
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Nacho Elvira
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- Ewen Ferguson
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Stephen Gallacher
- Manu Gandas
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Sebastian Garcia
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- John Gough
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Rikuya Hoshino
- David Howell
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Sam Hutsby
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Frank Kennedy
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Yeongsu Kim
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Romain Langasque
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Craig Lee
- Joshua Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Alexander Levy
- Tom Lewis
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert MacIntyre
- Richard Mansell
- Tom McKibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- David Micheluzzi
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- John Murphy
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Renato Paratore
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Garrick Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- JC Ritchie
- Justin Rose
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Jayden Schaper
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Daniel Whitby-Smith
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Jeff Winther
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Where Is The Betfred British Masters 2023?
The 2023 British Masters takes place at The Belfry in Warwickshire, England, where it has been held since 2021. The course previously hosted the tournament, too, between 2006 and 2008. It has also hosted the Ryder Cup four times, in 1985, 1989, 1993 and 2002.
Who Is In The Field For The Betfred British Masters?
There is a competitive field for the tournament, including 2013 US Open champion Justin Rose, defending champion Thorbjorn Olesen and Australian Min Woo Lee. Other big names include Adrian Meronk and four-time DP World Tour champion Thriston Lawrence.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
