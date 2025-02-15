9 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The Genesis Invitational
Despite being a Signature Event, the 72-man Genesis Invitational featured a cut, with some big names failing to make it into the weekend at Torrey Pines
The Genesis Invitational plays as the third Signature Event of 2025 and, with it being a player-hosted tournament, it means it is one of three Signature Events to feature a cut.
Tiger Woods is the host this week and, although the 15-time Major winner withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday, there are still a number of big names present at Torrey Pines.
Going into the weekend, Davis Thompson leads at eight-under-par, but with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler one shot back, as well as the likes of Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg in hot pursuit, it's set up to be an enthralling watch over the final 36 holes.
However, although a number of the PGA Tour's biggest names will be competing for the trophy and $4 million, several of the circuit's biggest stars will be heading home early in San Diego.
Conditions were tough at Torrey Pines and, with a four-over-par cutline in place, 18 players failed to make it to the weekend, with only the top 50 and ties passing through to the final 36 holes.
Justin Rose (+5)
The Englishman produced a fine display last time out at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing in a share of third place at the second Signature Event.
Rose, though, could only card rounds of 75 and 74 for a five-over tournament total and to miss the cut by one. It's the second time the 44-year-old has missed the weekend this season, with the last time also coming at Torrey Pines and the Farmers Insurance Open.
Sungjae Im (+5)
Im had been fancied to do well at the Genesis Invitational, especially as the South Korean star registered a tie for fourth at the Farmers Insurance Open back in January.
However, Im struggled this week as a three-over 75 and two-over 74 gave him a five-over tournament total and a second missed cut of the season.
Viktor Hovland (+5)
Like Im and Rose, Hovland also missed the weekend by a single stroke, as the Norwegian carded rounds of 73 and 76 to miss the cut in San Diego.
Having produced a T22 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, there were signs that Hovland's game was on the rise following a poor 2024, but a four-over second round extinguished any hopes of a weekend appearance.
Billy Horschel (+5)
The eight-time PGA Tour winner could only produce rounds of 75 and 74 on Thursday and Friday, as Horschel missed a third cut of 2025.
So far, this season, the 38-year-old has registered one top 10, which came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with Horschel missing the weekend at both the Sony Open in Hawaii and WM Phoenix Open.
Jordan Spieth (+6)
Arguably the most surprising player to miss the weekend is Jordan Spieth, who carded rounds of 76 and 74 to miss the weekend by two.
Having finished T4 at last week's WM Phoenix Open, it seemed that Spieth was back in-form after a lengthy layoff from wrist surgery. However, the three-time Major winner never seemed to get going at Torrey Pines, missing his first cut of the year.
Gary Woodland (+7)
The former US Open champion was one of the handful of Sponsor Exemptions in the tournament, but could only card rounds of 76 and 75 to miss the cut by three.
Coming into the event, Woodland hadn't registered a finish worse than T22 in 2025, but struggled round Torrey Pines as he was sent home early from the tournament.
Max Homa (+7)
Homa's struggles continued on Friday, with the American also carding rounds of 76 and 75 to miss the cut by two strokes.
Having withdrawn from the Farmers Insurance Open, as well as missing the cut here and at the WM Phoenix Open, Homa will hope his form improves but, prior to the event starting, he claimed that the WM Phoenix Open "is the best I swung the golf club," so the American will certainly draw inspiration from that.
Robert MacIntyre (+7)
MacIntyre has been in fine form of late but, following a T6 finish in Phoenix last week, the Scot could only card rounds of 76 and 75 to miss the cut by three in San Diego.
It's the first missed cut of the year for MacIntyre, who hadn't missed a weekend since the BMW Championship back in August 2024.
Sepp Straka (+10)
Having won The American Express back in January, Straka has enjoyed a fine run of form, but wasn't at his best as he missed his first cut of the season at the Genesis Invitational.
Currently leading the FedEx Cup standings, the Austrian hadn't registered a finish worse than T30 in 2025, but a 78 and 76 meant he finished 10-over-par, well back of the cutline.
