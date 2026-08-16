Danish Golf Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

The DP World Tour returns at the Danish Golf Championships, which is being held at the Great Northern Golf Club for the very first time

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Marco Penge holds the Danish Golf Championship trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After a three week break, the DP World Tour returns to action at the Danish Golf Championship, which takes place at Great Northern Golf Club.

First staged in 2014, notable names like Thomas Pieters, Matt Wallace, Bernd Wiesberger and Rasmus Hojgaard have lifted the trophy throughout its history.

Marco Penge is the defending champion but, following a one stroke win last year, the Englishman isn't present to defend his title, where a $3 million purse is on the line.

Last year, the tournament's prize purse was $2.75 million, meaning a $250,000 increase from 12 months ago.

The Danish Golf Championship is the fifth tournament of the DP World Tour's Closing Swing, and there's a lot at stake following the conclusion of the series after next week's Nexo Championship.

Whoever finishes top of the Closing Swing will gain entry into every event in Phase Two of the season - the Back 9. Those nine events are made up of national opens and tournaments that have elevated prize funds and points. There's also a bonus of $200,000.

A general view of Great Northern Golf Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to all of that, though, there's the Danish Golf Championship itself and, with a $3 million purse and 3,500 Race to Dubai points available, there's a lot to play for.

Check out the full prize purse breakdown for the tournament below...

Danish Golf Championship Prize Money Breakdown

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$510,000

2nd

$330,000

3rd

$189,000

4th

$150,000

5th

$127,200

6th

$105,000

7th

$90,000

8th

$75,000

9th

$67,200

10th

$60,000

11th

$55,200

12th

$51,600

13th

$48,300

14th

$45,900

15th

$44,100

16th

$42,300

17th

$40,500

18th

$38,700

19th

$37,200

20th

$36,000

21st

$34,800

22nd

$33,900

23rd

$33,000

24th

$32,100

25th

$31,200

26th

$30,300

27th

$29,400

28th

$28,500

29th

$27,600

30th

$26,700

31st

$25,800

32nd

$24,900

33rd

$24,000

34th

$23,100

35th

$22,200

36th

$21,300

37th

$20,700

38th

$20,100

39th

$19,500

40th

$18,900

41st

$18,300

42nd

$17,700

43rd

$17,100

44th

$16,500

45th

$15,900

46th

$15,300

47th

$14,700

48th

$14,100

49th

$13,500

50th

$12,900

51st

$12,300

52nd

$11,700

53rd

$11,100

54th

$10,500

55th

$10,200

56th

$9,900

57th

$9,600

58th

$9,300

59th

$9,000

60th

$8,700

61st

$8,400

62nd

$8,100

63rd

$7,800

64th

$7,500

65th

$7,200

66th

$6,900

67th

$6,600

68th

$6,300

69th

$6,000

70th

$5,700
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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