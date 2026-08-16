Danish Golf Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?

After a three week break, the DP World Tour returns to action at the Danish Golf Championship, which takes place at Great Northern Golf Club.

First staged in 2014, notable names like Thomas Pieters, Matt Wallace, Bernd Wiesberger and Rasmus Hojgaard have lifted the trophy throughout its history.

Marco Penge is the defending champion but, following a one stroke win last year, the Englishman isn't present to defend his title, where a $3 million purse is on the line.

Last year, the tournament's prize purse was $2.75 million, meaning a $250,000 increase from 12 months ago.

The Danish Golf Championship is the fifth tournament of the DP World Tour's Closing Swing, and there's a lot at stake following the conclusion of the series after next week's Nexo Championship.

Whoever finishes top of the Closing Swing will gain entry into every event in Phase Two of the season - the Back 9. Those nine events are made up of national opens and tournaments that have elevated prize funds and points. There's also a bonus of $200,000.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to all of that, though, there's the Danish Golf Championship itself and, with a $3 million purse and 3,500 Race to Dubai points available, there's a lot to play for.

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Check out the full prize purse breakdown for the tournament below...

Danish Golf Championship Prize Money Breakdown