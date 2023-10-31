Jon Rahm To Throw Out Ceremonial First Pitch Before Game 4 Of MLB World Series

Jon Rahm will throw out the ceremonial first pitch of the MLB’s World Series Game 4 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers.

The Masters champion, who lives in Phoenix and is an Arizona State University alumnus, will be at Chase Field to perform the role as he follows in the footsteps of Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth, who each threw the first pitch in MLB games in the same year as their Augusta National victories.

The honour marks the latest highlight of an extraordinary year for Rahm. The Spaniard won the first event he started in 2023, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and his since racked up a further three victories, including his second Major title with his Masters win in April.

Rahm was also part of Luke Donald’s successful Ryder Cup team as it wrestled the trophy back from the US at Marco Simone in early October.

He couldn’t quite claim a record-breaking fourth Open de Espana title in his homeland later in the month, but still achieved a T9 to consolidate his position of third in the world rankings, behind Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

This season alone, the honour of throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a game has fallen to several other PGA Tour players, including Canadian Adam Hadwin, who did so in his homeland at a Toronto Blue Jays game in June.

Next, Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion Justin Rose travelled to the home of the Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field, to throw the first pitch at a game in August before Open champion Brian Harman threw the first pitch at an Atlanta Braves game the week after.

Both Spieth and Scheffler attended Texas Rangers’ 6-5 win in Game 1 against the Diamondbacks to get their challenge off to the perfect start. Rangers hold a 2-1 overall lead going into the game, which gets under way at 8.03pm ET on Tuesday 31 October.