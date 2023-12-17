Jon Rahm Swaps Golf Clubs For His Foot At Home Team's Special Anniversary Match

Fresh off the back of agreeing a move to the LIV Golf League, Jon Rahm returned to his birthplace of Bilbao in Spain for some much-needed rest and recreation at the weekend.

While he was there, the current Masters champion decided to take in the rare opportunity of watching his soccer team, Athletic Club, play against Atletico Madrid at their home stadium of San Mames in La Liga.

With Saturday's fixture marking the end of a year's worth of celebrations for The Lions' 125th birthday - which arrived in July - the World No.3 swapped golf clubs for his right foot and took the ceremonial kick-off in front of almost 50,000 people. Rahm was captured kicking the ball to the sideline and taking in the warm reception from fans inside San Mames before heading off to his seat.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a perfect day, too, as his Athletic Club won 2-0 and moved up to fifth place in La Liga thanks to second-half goals from Gorka Guruzeta and Nico Williams. During the match, Rahm was also seen jumping up and down with friends and signing Athletic Club songs.

In his days as a PGA Tour player, Rahm has often returned home for leisure or to take part in DP World Tour events such as the Spanish Open or the Andalucia Masters.

Rahm had previously mentioned how he would like to continue doing so despite switching to LIV, but the PGA Tour announced the World No. 3 was suspended with immediate effect and would be unable to fulfil half of his wish.

The golfing world will be unable to find out how Rahm feels about this decision, however, after the Spaniard implemented a self-imposed media blackout until the LIV Golf League begins its third season after Christmas.

