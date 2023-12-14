'I Am Under Very Strict Instructions Not To Do Public Events' - Jon Rahm On Media Blackout Until LIV Golf Starts
Jon Rahm says he will not be doing any more media until LIV Golf starts in February as he lets the dust settle on his shock move
Jon Rahm says he has decided to lay low for a while after making his huge move to LIV Golf, saying he will not do any interviews until the league starts in February.
The Spaniard says he's under "very strict instructions not to do public events" until the 2024 LIV Golf League starts in February, but then added that it was a self-imposed media blackout.
The 29-year-old was receiving an award in Bilbao, Spain, when he said he was surprised at the amount of media who showed up for his first public engagement since signing what's being reported as a deal worth up to $500m.
Having the Masters champion signing up to Greg Norman's Saudi-backed venture sent shockwaves through the golfing world, and now Rahm wants the dust to settle a bit before doing further interviews.
"I didn't think there would be any cameras and that it would be a bit more intimate," Rahm said at the Sociedad Bilbaina hall, as reported by Reuters.
"I am under very strict instructions not to do public events, which I have imposed on myself a little bit for myself, and for the change I have given to the world of golf in the last week."
One man very much not on a media blackout is LIV Golf boss Norman, who says that signing Rahm will create a "domino effect" as his phone has been "blowing up" with PGA Tour players wanting to join.
The two-time Major champion was at the reception to receive the 'Dama Bilbaina 2023' award in his native Basque Country for his achievements in golf so far.
And after rocking the golf world with his move, Rahm said he wouldn't be doing any further media until the start of LIV Golf.
"There will be nothing until February," Rahm insisted. "I'm not allowed to."
While Rahm's wording could suggest he's been instructed not to talk by his new employers, there's no firm suggestion that LIV Golf have put a media ban in place - although some previous contracts have shown that the league requires full approval over all media interviews of new signings.
Despite getting media coverage from news as well as sports journalists after his big move, Rahm described himself as just a "normal person" at his award presentation.
"I don't consider that what I do is much different, and that I am more or less important than the rest," Rahm added.
"The only thing is that I'm seen on TV right now and that's it... hopefully a little less so in the future."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
