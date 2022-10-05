‘It Is My Duty’ - Jon Rahm Explains Motivation For Playing In Spain

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

John Rahm plays in the Spanish Open this week as he looks for this third win in the tournament since 2018. While that would be a landmark victory, though, he thinks his appearance has greater importance than what it could mean for his career.

Speaking ahead of the tournament at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Rahm explained what playing on home soil means to him. He said: “As a Spanish player it is my duty and if I can only come to one, then I will come to one, I will try what I can to play and to support my country. I am aware of the impact a player like me can have and I have seen it every time I come, so like I said, I take it upon me as a duty to be able to come and try to perform and give them four days of entertainment and something to look forward to.”

While playing in his homeland is hugely significant for Rahm, he said he still has designs on claiming a hat-trick of Spanish Open titles – something that has only been achieved once before, when Spanish legend Seve Ballesteros claimed his final European Tour win in 1995. Rahm said: “I would love to match Seve’s record of being the Spanish player to win it three times, so it would be a very important Sunday if I was able to do that. I really want to get my name on the Open de España trophy for the third time because, among other things, when you call on the Spanish fans, they always turn up.”

Rahm first won the trophy in 2018 and followed that up the next year when he finished ahead of compatriot Rafa Cabrera Bello by an impressive five shots. He thinks he’s in the form to replicate that kind of performance this week, particularly after he tied for runner-up in last month’s BMW PGA Championship. He said: “Sunday at Wentworth was another sign of how good I’ve been feeling all year, hitting the shots I needed when I needed to. That’s given me confidence, but at the same time, I can’t remember a year where I’ve had so many putts lip out.”

It's well documented that Rahm has had some issues with his putting this year, and he has displayed frustration when asked about it in the past. However, while it has undoubtedly contributed to him slipping from World No.1 to World No.6 since April, Rahm explained that the slide is something that doesn't concern him. He said: “The world ranking is more important to everyone else than it is to me. When I came here in 2018 at the Centro Nacional, the fans didn’t care about my ranking. Being number one didn’t change anything."

If Rahm does claim a third Spanish Open title, it will be his first since he won the PGA Tour's Mexico Open in May. With the chance to equal Ballesteros' record and the sense of duty he feels in participating, few would bet against him claiming the 15th professional win of his career in Madrid on Sunday.