Jon Rahm Signs Long-Term Extension With Callaway Golf
One of golf's superstars is staying put at Callaway, with Rahm announcing a long-term partnership extension
Back in January 2021, Jon Rahm announced that he had signed with Callaway, and it has now been announced that the Spaniard has agreed a long-term partnership extension to keep using the brand's clubs and Callaway-owned Travis Mathew apparel. It is unclear as to how long the partnership has been extended to.
Since moving to Callaway, Rahm has enjoyed many huge successes. Claiming the US Open in June 2021, he went on to pick up four more PGA Tour titles, two DP World Tour scalps and the 2023 Masters from five-time Major winner, Brooks Koepka.
A post shared by Callaway Golf (@callawaygolf)
A photo posted by on
Posting to their social media, Callaway revealed the news in a 40-second video, which showed a timeline of Rahm's career since joining the recognized brand. Captioned: "Run. It. Back. Happy to announce a NEW long term extension with @jonrahm. VAMOS!" The video also has the World No.3 narrating over the top of it.
"When I started with Callaway I had a good feeling about it," stated Rahm, who was seen practicing on Monday at Royal Liverpool ahead of The 151st Open Championship.
Whilst the video shows Rahm's winning moments, it concludes with the 28-year-old saying "it's hard to believe you can improve, so let's get it ready," with the words 'Callaway and Jon announce long-term partnership extension' on the top of the video.
Turning pro in 2016, Rahm had been using TaylorMade clubs and adidas apparel for five years, before signing for Callaway in 2021. Since then, he has used their clubs and worn Travis Mathew apparel and picked up eight global wins, including two Majors.
As he prepares for Royal Liverpool and The Open Championship, the Spaniard will look to improve on his T34 performance at St Andrews in 2022. So far, he has two top-5 finishes at The Open, the most recent of which came at Royal St George's in 2021.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
