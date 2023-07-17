Jon Rahm Signs Long-Term Extension With Callaway Golf

Back in January 2021, Jon Rahm announced that he had signed with Callaway, and it has now been announced that the Spaniard has agreed a long-term partnership extension to keep using the brand's clubs and Callaway-owned Travis Mathew apparel. It is unclear as to how long the partnership has been extended to.

Since moving to Callaway, Rahm has enjoyed many huge successes. Claiming the US Open in June 2021, he went on to pick up four more PGA Tour titles, two DP World Tour scalps and the 2023 Masters from five-time Major winner, Brooks Koepka.

Posting to their social media, Callaway revealed the news in a 40-second video, which showed a timeline of Rahm's career since joining the recognized brand. Captioned: "Run. It. Back. Happy to announce a NEW long term extension with @jonrahm. VAMOS!" The video also has the World No.3 narrating over the top of it.

"When I started with Callaway I had a good feeling about it," stated Rahm, who was seen practicing on Monday at Royal Liverpool ahead of The 151st Open Championship.

Whilst the video shows Rahm's winning moments, it concludes with the 28-year-old saying "it's hard to believe you can improve, so let's get it ready," with the words 'Callaway and Jon announce long-term partnership extension' on the top of the video.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Turning pro in 2016, Rahm had been using TaylorMade clubs and adidas apparel for five years, before signing for Callaway in 2021. Since then, he has used their clubs and worn Travis Mathew apparel and picked up eight global wins, including two Majors.

As he prepares for Royal Liverpool and The Open Championship, the Spaniard will look to improve on his T34 performance at St Andrews in 2022. So far, he has two top-5 finishes at The Open, the most recent of which came at Royal St George's in 2021.