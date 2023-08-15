Jon Rahm Says TGL Arena 'A Lot Better' Than He Expected
The Spaniard admits the scale of the upcoming TGL has taken him by surprise
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Jon Rahm says the upcoming TGL is looking even better than he expected.
The Spaniard is one of several high-profile players committed to Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods’ tech-focused competition, which is due to begin next January, with events unfolding at a custom-built arena in Florida.
Before the BMW Championship, Rahm offered an insight into what the prime-time TV competition will be like, and said it looks even better than he imagined. He said: “I've seen a virtual reality little video of it. I haven't seen it in person. It's different to what I expected. I didn't realize how big it was going to be, which makes it a lot better.
“I'm looking forward to being able to start it. I don't know really what to expect with playing - I have a simulator in my home and it's a 14-foot screen TV and you're 12 feet from the screen, and from what I hear we're going to be 35 yards from the screen and the screen is going to be 60 feet wide and 40-some feet tall.
“I can't even picture how big it's going to be. It's going to be like that wall right there and taller, and we're going quite a bit away, and we're going to be playing from 50 yards into the pin. It's going to be a very, very unique circumstance, but I'm really looking forward to it.“
Details on exactly what the league will entail are slowly emerging, with confirmation that it will feature 18 players in six teams of three who will compete over 18 holes on a "data-rich, virtual course complete with a tech-infused, short-game complex”.
Meanwhile, the format will consist of a 15-match regular season, followed by playoffs and then a championship match. Along with Rahm, McIlroy and Woods, others committed to it include Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.
Rahm is convinced the league will have the ingredients to appeal to a new type of fan. He said: “You're appealing to maybe a little bit of a different audience with the time of day we're playing, the type of golf we're going to be playing.
“Like many sports nowadays, I think that is going to allow for probably a lot more live gambling, which is what a lot of people are trying to do nowadays when they're watching sports.
“I think we can appeal to a different audience, and I'm looking forward to that, as well. I've heard a lot of great reviews and thoughts from friends of mine looking into it before they knew I was invested in it and wanting to play. I think we have the opportunity to do something very special.”
‘I’ve Done A Pretty Good Job So Far’
Before that, Rahm, who also said he wishes golf had an off-season, continues his quest for a first FedEx Cup title this week. He is currently top of the FedEx Cup standings despite only finishing T37 in last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship.
However, he explained he’s optimistic he’s on track for success in next week’s Tour Championship, particularly having won at the venue for this week’s tournament, Olympia Fields, three years ago.
He said: “Well, point of coming to the Playoffs is to give yourself the best chance to get to East Lake on the No.1 spot. I've done a pretty good job so far.
“Hopefully this week I can have a good performance like I did last time and earn it and clinch it and give myself the best shot for the win. It's been a great year so far, so hopefully I can end it off the way I started it.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Bet365 Promo Code: Bet $1, Get $200 on the BMW Championship
Claim the Bet365 promo code below, brought to you in association with OddsChecker, and you will bet $1, get $200 on the BMW Championship this week!
By Tom Jacobs Published
-
Jon Rahm Says He ‘Wishes We Could Have An Actual Off-Season’
The Spaniard admits he would like a break from the game in October, November and December in the future
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jon Rahm Says He ‘Wishes We Could Have An Actual Off-Season’
The Spaniard admits he would like a break from the game in October, November and December in the future
By Mike Hall Published
-
ISPS Handa World Invitational Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
High-profile names from the men's and women's games compete in the unique tri-sanctioned event in Northern Ireland
By Mike Hall Published
-
BMW Championship Tee Times 2023 - Rounds One & Two
All of the tee times and pairings for the first two rounds at Olympia Fields
By Ben Fleming Published
-
‘He’s Really Self-Imploded’ - Former Ryder Cup Captain On ‘Disappointing’ Phil Mickelson
Lanny Wadkins was highly critical of Mickelson in the wake of fresh new gambling allegations relating to the 2012 Ryder Cup
By Ben Fleming Published
-
BMW Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Defending champion Patrick Cantlay is among the field of 50 pursuing a place in the season-closing Tour Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
Charley Hull Vows To 'Get Working And Make My Hands Bleed' In Pursuit Of Major
Hull is determined to put in the work necessary to ensure next year brings her maiden Major title
By Mike Hall Published
-
The Shocking Moment Giant Hailstones Destroy Golf Course Green
The storm left holes in the greens at Oakdale Golf Club in Minnesota
By Mike Hall Published
-
6 Things To Know About The 2024 DP World Tour Schedule
The 2024 DP World Tour schedule has been released, and there are some big changes
By Mike Hall Published