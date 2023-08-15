Jon Rahm Says He ‘Wishes We Could Have An Actual Off-Season’
The Spaniard admits he would like a break from the game in October, November and December in the future
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Jon Rahm has expressed a desire for an off-season and hopes the increasingly close ties between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour will help bring it about in the future.
The Spaniard is coming to the end of a hugely successful PGA Tour season and heads into this week’s BMW Championship top of the FedEx Cup standings with one eye on next week’s season-closing Tour Championship at East Lake.
Beyond that, there is his participation in the Ryder Cup next month to continue a gruelling 2023, with further appearances on the DP World Tour anticipated as its season draws to a close towards the end of the year.
Rahm faced the media ahead of this week’s FedEx Cup Playoff at Olympia Fields, and admitted he would like that to change. He said: “I've been comfortable the last few years playing around 22, 23 events, but I can tell you I'm one of those players that wishes we could have an actual off-season, and with the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour coming together closer, I'm hoping I get to a point where maybe October, November, December, there's no events for me to play.
“I can be home and be dad and earn an off-season like basically almost every other athlete in this country can do.”
There’s little prospect of that soon, particularly with Rahm’s commitment to the DP World Tour – whose season runs until November – and desire to play in his homeland. Indeed, as well as one Race To Dubai title and three season-closing DP World Tour Championship wins, Rahm has previously said it’s his “duty” to play in Spain when he can.
Rahm has spoken of the need for proper recuperation earlier this season. After his Masters win at Augusta National in April, he admitted to being tired at the following week’s RBC Heritage.
Then, before the Mexico Open later that month, he appeared philosophical about the rigours of life as an elite player, saying: “You know, I wish I could say one week off was enough. It was a long Masters and then went right away to RBC, so it wasn't - I wish I could have rested a little more, but it is the life we signed up for.“
If anything, Rahm is taking on even more commitments in 2024, including as part of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods’ TGL, which is due to start in January. On that subject, he offered a glimpse of what fans can expect. He said: “I didn't realize how big it was going to be, which makes it a lot better.
“I'm looking forward to being able to start it. I don't know really what to expect with playing - I have a simulator in my home and it's a 14-foot screen TV and you're 12 feet from the screen, and from what I hear we're going to be 35 yards from the screen and the screen is going to be 60 feet wide and 40-some feet tall."
‘We've Got To Finish It Off’
Before all that, Rahm continues his pursuit of his first FedEx Cup title this week. If he achieves it, he’ll be an even stronger contender for the PGA Tour Player of the Season than he is now, having won four times in 2023. Rahm admitted it’s an accolade he would like to receive.
He said: “Player of the Year is earned on the golf course. That's what I focus on. Because of what I've done this year, I've earned the spot to be considered Player of the Year, but we've got to finish it off. I would like to play good this week and next week to leave no, let's say, questionables in there and just clinch it.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
6 Key Questions For Zach Johnson Ahead Of The Ryder Cup
The US captain will have plenty to think about ahead of his wildcard picks and the much-anticipated match in Rome
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Hyperice Venom 2 Shoulder Review
Sam De’Ath tests the Hyperice Venom 2 Shoulder to see if it can be classed as the ultimate recovery tool
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
ISPS Handa World Invitational Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
High-profile names from the men's and women's games compete in the unique tri-sanctioned event in Northern Ireland
By Mike Hall Published
-
BMW Championship Tee Times 2023 - Rounds One & Two
All of the tee times and pairings for the first two rounds at Olympia Fields
By Ben Fleming Published
-
‘He’s Really Self-Imploded’ - Former Ryder Cup Captain On ‘Disappointing’ Phil Mickelson
Lanny Wadkins was highly critical of Mickelson in the wake of fresh new gambling allegations relating to the 2012 Ryder Cup
By Ben Fleming Published
-
BMW Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Defending champion Patrick Cantlay is among the field of 50 pursuing a place in the season-closing Tour Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
Charley Hull Vows To 'Get Working And Make My Hands Bleed' In Pursuit Of Major
Hull is determined to put in the work necessary to ensure next year brings her maiden Major title
By Mike Hall Published
-
The Shocking Moment Giant Hailstones Destroy Golf Course Green
The storm left holes in the greens at Oakdale Golf Club in Minnesota
By Mike Hall Published
-
6 Things To Know About The 2024 DP World Tour Schedule
The 2024 DP World Tour schedule has been released, and there are some big changes
By Mike Hall Published
-
'A Week Of What Could Have Been’ - McIlroy On FedEx St Jude Championship Performance
The Northern Irishman started the day five shots back and, in the end, fell just one short of a playoff after a final-round 65
By Ben Fleming Published