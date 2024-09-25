Report: Jon Rahm To Make Open de Espana Appearance After Birth Of Third Child

The Open de Espana received a big boost on Wednesday morning, with its star name, Jon Rahm, committing to playing the tournament after it was announced that his wife, Kelley, had reportedly given birth to their third child.

After withdrawing from the event's Wednesday Pro-Am, doubts had been thrown up as to whether the home-hero would be present for the Open de Espana, a tournament Rahm has won three times. However, according to a report by Spanish outlet, Marca, the 29-year-old is to tee it up on Thursday.

It's good news for both the player and the tournament. Last week, at the LIV Golf Team Championship, the two-time Major winner was forced to withdraw prior to the start due to 'flu-like symptoms', with the illness coming just a week after Rahm's $18 million LIV Golf Individual victory.

Following the birth of his first daughter, Rahm will now go for an historic fourth Open de Espana title which would surpass his hero Seve Ballesteros, who Rahm matched, victory-wise, back in 2022. What's more, the tournament will be one of the four DP World Tour starts he needs to be eligible for Ryder Cup qualification.

Joining LIV Golf at the end of 2023, much has been made on whether Rahm will attempt to qualify for the historic team-event. To be eligible, he needs to play in four DP World Tour tournaments and, following his appearance at the Olympics, Rahm has officially lodged an appeal to his DP World Tour sanctions which means he can play in the Open de Espana.

Rahm celebrates his Open de Espana victory in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aiming to tee it up at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Andalucia Masters, the Open de Espana will be the start of a busy four week stretch for the Spaniard, who is overwhelming the favorite with bookmakers ahead of Tommy Fleetwood and LIV Golf teammate, Tyrrell Hatton, going into the event at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

Along with Rahmbo, multiple LIV Golfers are making the trip to Spain to play. These include Hatton, as well as Patrick Reed and Spaniards David Puig and Eugenio Chacarra.