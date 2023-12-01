Jon Rahm One Of PGA Tour's 'Biggest Assets' - Jordan Spieth On LIV Rumors And What He'd Say To Convince Spaniard To Turn Down 'Crazy Money' And Stay On PGA Tour
Jordan Spieth was asked about the reports and rumors circulating that Jon Rahm is weighing up a big money LIV move
Jordan Spieth says Jon Rahm is one of the PGA Tour's "biggest assets" amid reports and rumors that the World No.3 could be about to sign with LIV Golf.
Spieth co-leads with Scottie Scheffler after 36-holes at the Hero World Challenge and the new PGA Tour Player Director was asked about the reports and how that might affect the current negotiations with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.
The Texan is the PGA Tour's Player Director on the board, having replaced Rory McIlroy after the four-time Major champion recently stepped down with a year remaining on his term.
"I'm not sure specifically how it would impact those negotiations, but all in all, Jon Rahm is one of the biggest assets that we have on the PGA Tour," he said.
"So it would be really not very good for us in general because we want to play against the best players in the world and that's what Jon is.
"I know there's been some guys that have talked to him. I know he's maybe weighing some decisions, maybe not. I really don't know, so I don't want to insult him and say he's weighing decisions if he already knows he's not or he is.
"You know, that's somewhat out of my control in a way. Obviously I could speak probably on behalf of 200-plus PGA Tour players in saying that we really hope that he's continuing with us."
Spieth was then asked what he'd say to Jon Rahm to try and convince him to turn down "crazy money" and stay with the PGA Tour - if he is weighing up a move.
"Again, like what's weird is if he's not considering it at all, which I really don't know, then it would be an insult to be just playing this game with him to even answer these questions. He might be insulted by it.
"You know, I think for me, if it were me, and I don't even know if I ever got an offer, but I like the way that I play four rounds of stroke play the same way we play the Majors.
"I believe that we're playing against the best players in the world, and it's what I've always wanted to do is to play out here and try and catch PGA Tour wins, catch the legends of the game. It's a history thing and the money's a bonus."
Spieth carded a 67 on Friday to go with his opening round 68. The Texan won the 2014 Hero World Challenge by a margin of ten strokes, shooting a final round 62 to reach 26-under-par.
He's without a win on the PGA Tour this year, with his last victory coming at the RBC Heritage in April 2022.
