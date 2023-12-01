Tiger Woods Tracker: Woods Cards Second-Round 70 At Hero World Challenge As Spieth Leads

Refresh

TIGER CARDS 70 It promised to be so much better at one stage, but just a 70. A lot of good shots in there, but some uncharacteristic mistakes, too. You have to expect that after seven months out. This is also just his eight tournament since he was involved in that awful car crash in February 2021.

BEAUTY FROM TIGER The short game looks good, as does the long game. That's an excellent chip and he taps in for a 70. Just those uncharacteristic mistakes.

TIGER WITH POOR FINAL APPROACH From the first cut. 172 yards. Hand off the club and he just manages to avoid bouncing into the water. Wasn't the best of lies, not easy to control from there. Needs to get up and down for par, and I've got a feeling he's going to treat us to one final good chip of the day.

ZALATORIS WITH A NEW PUTTER Misses a putt for a 67 a day after he shot 81. A 13-shot turnaround for the man making his comeback. That looked a lot better. Fingers crossed the American enjoys a healthy 2024. If he does, he's going to win things, that's for sure. Still not sure about that putting technique, but who am I to criticise someone who has finished runner-up in three of the four Major Championships.

TIGER SLIPPING Not literally, but he's throwing shots away here a bit like yesterday. Back-to-back bogeys. He's now on the 17th green. And sinks a bomb! Back to +1.

CHANGES AT THE TOP Spieth leads. Remember him? Decent player. He's -3 for the day and -7 overall. Thomas is back to -6 after a rollercoaster on the 11th.

GOOD BOGEY? Woods limits the damage to a bogey with a gritty 15 footer for a 6. Scratching my head. When did Tiger last putt into a bunker?

OH DEAR! Is that rust? Not so sure. Makes a mess of his bunker shot and then putts into the bunker.... not a good number coming here on what is a very scoreable part of the course.

SCRAPPY FROM WOODS Woods in a bit of danger of letting today's good work slip away. A loose shot there on the par-5 15th into the sand. Still a chance he can get that up and down for his birdie, which would bring a smile back to his face.

BIRDIE FOR WOODS Pulls it. Back-to-back holes where Woods has failed to convert inside 10 feet. Not unexpected. Would be a shame if he can't finish off what has been a good round so far. A few signs of rust on the greens in the last 20 minutes.

DELICATE FROM WOODS Back to 14 and Woods nips one off cleanly to set up a birdie chance, about 8 feet or so. He could do with sinking that one for an immediate bounce-back following the sloppy bogey on 13.

WOODS NOW 7 BACK Despite the promising signs - and they are very promising - Woods is a distant seven back right now. Needs a strong final five holes. Drivable 14th next up... leaves it down in the dip, so he's going to need his best touch to get that up-and-down, playing up a steep bank. Not beyond his capabilities, by any means.

THOMAS JOINS FITZ AT TOP That kind of day, lots of changes. JT is looking very good right now. Meanwhile, Woods drops his first shot of the day at 13, back to even par with a missed three-footer there. That'll wind him up.

FITZ TO -7 England's Matt Fitzpatrick looking ominous with that flat stick, rolls in another one to take the solo lead - he's -5 through 8 and -7 overall.

SWEARY SPIETH Very high standards. Spieth is not happy with that one on 6. Blame the caddie, who's new. His normal looper is having a well-deserved week off.

TIGER FINDS GREEN ON 12 Par-3 12th. Looks a peach of a hole, albeit a dangerous one. Woods flushes that, keeping it down underneath the wind, whilst Matt Fitzpatrick misses a good opportunity to take the solo lead on 7. Another big positive for Woods who doesn't seem to have lost his ability to see the shot he needs. He's executing them, too.

NICE SAVE Paul McGinley likes that one. A bladey type of chip from Woods, who gets it up-and-down for par on 11. Opts not to go the aerial route. Top marks for creativity. We don't see enough of that in the modern game, but that's a topic for another day.

STRIPE SHOW (Image credit: Getty Images) The story of the day so far: Tiger Woods striping it.

WOODS SHORT ON 11 Maybe a bit of wind trouble there, but Woods is facing a tricky little up-and-down on the 11th. We say tricky, but Woods will probably fancy it.

JASON DAY ON THE MOVE Four birdies in a row for the Aussie, and he's just one shot back. Nice to see Day rolling the ball sweetly on the green. The former world number one in decent shape at -5.

FAIRWAY ON 11 FOR TW Another great swing on 11 and Woods continues to impress. The tempo looks fantastic. He's flushing it.

DOUBLE FOR FINAU Now Tony Finau is a pretty laid back guy, but the blood pressure will surely have gone up after that mess on the 3rd. He was leading at -6, but he's just made a seven there, a good seven at that. All came after losing his opening shot. Makes a 15-footer for double. Hats off. Gritty.

TIGER WALKING WELL The best news is that Tiger Woods is walking with more of a spring in his step, no hobbling at this stage. Good speed with his lag putt on 10. That will be a par.

TROUBLE FOR FINAU Our leader lost his tee shot on the 3rd, and we're going to see some changes at the top of the leaderboard. He's now played four and he's not on the green. Fitzpatrick will probably have a chance to lead with a nice approach on 6.

good break on 10 Not the best of stances, but Tiger has somehow not rolled into the fairway trap on 10. Three-quarter swing and he finds the front of the green. Nicely done. Outside chance of a birdie.

trouble on 10 for tiger A tough tee shot back into the breeze and Tiger looks to be in a bit of trouble, maybe the lip of the bunker. Not an easy hole, just fails to carry that trap and it could lead to his first bogey of the day. We shall see...

TIGER OUT IN 32 (-4) Tiger rams in the par putt after running his birdie effort 3 feet by. He was odds on for another birdie there, but that's still a very tidy outward nice for the 15-time Major champion.

HOT TO RETAKE THE LEAD By Tony Finau... A chip-in birdie to take the lead 💪@TonyFinauGolf is out front at the Hero World Challenge. pic.twitter.com/mLrU0yEVJGDecember 1, 2023 See more

A rare blemish Comes out softly, no tap-in birdie as expected. We'll have some work to do....

WOODS IN GOOD SHAPE The good run could continue courtesy of two very good shots into the par-5 9th. He's just through the green with room to work with. Lovely low cut there to chase it up, just runs through.

FINAU TO -6 New leader, it's Big Tone. The laid back American gets to -6 with a birdie on the 1st.

GREAT DRIVE ON 9 A low one from Tiger Woods on the 9th, just the 347 yards. He'll be eyeing up another birdie here. The question is, will fatigue play any part today? He looks to be moving nice and freely at present.

GREAT SAVE Tiger Woods rolls in an 8-footer for par on 8 - right in the center. He's four shots back. There are going to be some low ones out there today. Five par 5s on the course, drivable par 4s. Just depends on the wind as to how low these 20 players can go. A day when bogeys will feel like doubles.

TROUBLE ON 8 Work to do for Woods on the par-3 8th - 8 foot for par. The word 'momentum' comes to mind.

WE'RE UNDER PAR What a second shot that was. Something tells me Tiger's been hitting balls in his backyard. Another peach of a long bunker shot sets up a birdie putt from 4ft - which he sinks. We're under par, -4 for the day through 7 and -1 overall. Old Tiger stats.

TIGER ON HIS BIKE (Image credit: Getty Images) A lot of talk about Tiger Woods and all his injuries lately, but he looked to be in no trouble at all as he arrived on his motorbike earlier with his bag across his back.

GREENSIDE BUNKER TW has a slash at that one and finds the front left greenside bunker, some 55ft from the hole. Something similar to the last hole required for birdie...

Elsewhere... Because there are, you know, a few other decent players here. Justin Thomas has started beautifully (-4) with two birdies in his first two holes. Matt Fitzpatrick moves to within two of the lead, with a birdie on the 2nd. Leaders at -5. Not long now until everyone is out on the course.

TIGER WITH 5FT FOR BIRDIE... It was a wonderful third shot from the bunker. He needed that to build on that fast start. Woods is now back to even par for the tournament. Nicely done. Exactly how he would have hoped to start the day.

UP-AND-DOWN FOR BIRDIE? Tiger Woods finds the sand, which is easy to do here in The Bahamas, and has one of those lengthy bunker shots for his third - the type amateurs call hard but pros make look easy. Let's see what Tiger has for us...

BIG DRIVE ON PAR-5 6TH Plenty of good signs early on in the second round for Woods, who has just sent another drive down the fairway - this one measuring 307 yards, which leaves him about 280 to go.

TW PAR AT 5 A tidy enough two-putt par at 5 for Woods. He remains -2 and +1 overall. He's playing with Rickie Fowler today who is also going along nicely. Hopefully these two quality ball strikers can feed off one another and climb that leaderboard.

looks good, right? Dialed in early 🎯@TigerWoods starts his second round with a nice approach on No. 1. pic.twitter.com/VdxDQl7L2WDecember 1, 2023 See more

POSITIVE SIGNS FOR ZALATORIS FANS We've waited a long time to see young William Zalatoris back in action. After a tough time yesterday, he's come out firing. He's now -3 through 5 and back to +6.

SAFELY ABOARD ON 4 Tough hole is 4, but TW is safely aboard the green facing a 23-footer for birdie.

TIGER ROLLING THE ROCK Admit it, you never thought yo'd see this again... Birdie on 1 for @TigerWoods. https://t.co/XH06b9CkBj pic.twitter.com/pbYgDK4DzJDecember 1, 2023 See more

LEFT FAIRWAY AT 4 287 yards to the left fairway, leaves a long one into the 4th, some 196 yards.

ON THE MOVE Justin Rose (-2 through 2, -2 overall); Rickie Fowler (-3 through 3, -1 overall). And good to see another comeback man Will Zalatoris start well (-2 through 4, +7 overall). Leaders at -5.

JUST A PAR... A missed 10-footer for birdie on the par-5 3rd there. Don't worry, we're not about to start with all the, 'In his prime, he'd have sunk that' stuff....However, in his prime he never missed a putt. Not one.

Great start from TW Can Tiger capitalise on his fast start with another birdie (or better) on the par-5 3rd?He has 220 yards to go for his second.

BIRDIE-BIRDIE What a start from Tiger! He's two-under after two holes and back to +1.

WOODS' BIRDIE PUTT ON 1 Birdie on 1 for @TigerWoods. https://t.co/XH06b9CkBj pic.twitter.com/pbYgDK4DzJDecember 1, 2023 See more

WHAT A START! From 178 yards on the par 3 2nd hole he's stuffed it to within 5ft. Could be a birdie-birdie start here.

WOODS' APPROACH TO THE 1st Birdie start for Woods on day 2! pic.twitter.com/JxUoSpaf9kDecember 1, 2023 See more

BIRDIE AT THE 1st! Woods converts from 6ft and he's under par straight away. Back to +2 for the tournament.