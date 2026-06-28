Travelers Championship Tee Times And Pairings 2026: Final Round

A twist of fate on the 18th green during Saturday's round three means Viktor Hovland will take a one-stroke advantage into Sunday at the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Scottie Scheffler was leading at TPC River Highlands, only to make a real mess of the closing hole and return a bogey. Meanwhile, Hovland powered his way down 18 and walked off with a birdie which puts him in pole position for an eighth PGA Tour title.

Speaking after round three, Hovland said: “It was really fun. Just had a great time. You know, it’s been a while since I’ve been in this position. You know, to go head-to-head against the best player in the world and pull off some great shots, it was just a lot of fun.”

His fans will hope the World No.30 can retain that seemingly care-free attitude throughout the closing stages as well, with a prestigious title and significant prize money payout on the line.

But, those who trail won't have given up hope just yet, with TPC River Highlands giving up plenty of birdies throughout the week.

Patrick Cantlay and Akshay Bhatia partner Shane Lowry and Two-time US Open champion Wyndham Clark in the final round, with each having carded a 64 or better this week so far, so all four will believe they can bridge the sizable gap to first place still.

Beyond the group who begin Sunday's play on 13-under, it is likely to be a case of simply playing for the biggest check, with a total of $20 million up for grabs.

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Below is the full list of round four tee times at the 2026 Travelers Championship.

TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 4 TEE TIMES

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