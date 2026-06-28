Travelers Championship Tee Times And Pairings 2026: Final Round
Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler have separated themselves from the pack at TPC River Highlands - here's when they, and the rest of the pairs, tee off
A twist of fate on the 18th green during Saturday's round three means Viktor Hovland will take a one-stroke advantage into Sunday at the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Scottie Scheffler was leading at TPC River Highlands, only to make a real mess of the closing hole and return a bogey. Meanwhile, Hovland powered his way down 18 and walked off with a birdie which puts him in pole position for an eighth PGA Tour title.
Speaking after round three, Hovland said: “It was really fun. Just had a great time. You know, it’s been a while since I’ve been in this position. You know, to go head-to-head against the best player in the world and pull off some great shots, it was just a lot of fun.”
His fans will hope the World No.30 can retain that seemingly care-free attitude throughout the closing stages as well, with a prestigious title and significant prize money payout on the line.
But, those who trail won't have given up hope just yet, with TPC River Highlands giving up plenty of birdies throughout the week.
Patrick Cantlay and Akshay Bhatia partner Shane Lowry and Two-time US Open champion Wyndham Clark in the final round, with each having carded a 64 or better this week so far, so all four will believe they can bridge the sizable gap to first place still.
Beyond the group who begin Sunday's play on 13-under, it is likely to be a case of simply playing for the biggest check, with a total of $20 million up for grabs.
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Below is the full list of round four tee times at the 2026 Travelers Championship.
TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 4 TEE TIMES
ET (BST)
- 8:45am (1:45pm): Gary Woodland, Sepp Straka
- 8:55am (1:55pm): Ryan Fox, Jordan Spieth
- 9:05am (2:05pm): Lucas Glover, Mark Hubbard
- 9:15am (2:15pm): Cameron Young, Min Woo Lee
- 9:25am (2:25pm): Sam Stevens, Alex Smalley
- 9:35am (2:35pm): Taylor Pendrith, Sahith Theegala
- 9:45am (2:45pm): Ryan Gerard, Jhonattan Vegas
- 9:55am (2:55pm): Andrew Novak, Ludvig Aberg
- 10:10am (3:10pm): Adam Scott, Jacob Bridgeman
- 10:20am (3:20pm): Alex Noren, JT Poston
- 10:30am (3:30pm): Jason Day, Harry Hall
- 10:40am (3:40pm): Brandt Snedeker, Jake Knapp
- 10:50am (3:50pm): Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
- 11:00am (4:00pm): Brian Campbell, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 11:10am (4:10pm): Ben James, Michael Kim
- 11:25am (4:25pm): Mac Meissner, Rickie Fowler
- 11:35am (4:35pm): Maverick McNealy, Nick Taylor
- 11:45am (4:45pm): Harris English, Keegan Bradley
- 11:55am (4:55pm): Tom Hoge, Daniel Berger
- 12:05pm (5:05pm): Matt McCarty, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:15pm (5:15pm): Kurt Kitayama, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:25pm (5:25pm): Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarría
- 12:40pm (5:40pm): Bud Cauley, Russell Henley
- 12:50pm (5:50pm): Kristoffer Reitan, Corey Conners
- 1:00pm (6:00pm): Sungjae Im, Aaron Rai
- 1:10pm (6:10pm): JJ Spaun, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1:20pm (6:20pm): Justin Thomas, Robert MacIntyre
- 1:30pm (6:30pm): Jackson Suber, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 1:40pm (6:40pm): Collin Morikawa, Chris Gotterup
- 1:55pm (6:55pm): Brian Harman, Justin Rose
- 2:05pm (7:05pm): Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim
- 2:15pm (7:15pm): Eric Cole, Keith Mitchell
- 2:25pm (7:25pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Ben Griffin
- 2:35pm (7:35pm): Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark
- 2:45pm (7:45pm): Patrick Cantlay, Akshay Bhatia
- 2:55pm (7:55pm): Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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