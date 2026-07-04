Tour Pro Travels Home Before Realizing He Actually Made The Cut At Tournament
After heading home thinking he had missed the cut at the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge, it turned out that Jack Floydd had made the weekend, forcing him to drive back to the course
Every point and paycheck counts when it comes to professional golf, especially when players are fighting for spots in tournaments and the overall standings.
Because of this, every shot matters, which is why Jack Floydd endured a rather interesting and humorous moment at the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge on the HotelPlanner Tour.
Carding rounds of 70 and 74, the Englishman was level-par over his 36-holes, leaving him perilously close to the cutline, which was standing around the level-par/one-over mark.
Believing he hadn't done enough to make the weekend in France, Floydd checked out of his hotel, headed for the Channel Tunnel and back to England for a weekend at home.
However, as it turns out, a late run of scores from elsewhere meant that Floydd, who was on the train and ready for departure, actually made the weekend and would be able to play the final two rounds.
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Returning to shoot a one-over-par 73 on Saturday, Floydd was asked about the scenario that led to him returning to the hotel, with the Englishman stating: "It's been very eventful.
"Thought I missed the cut yesterday afternoon. Travelled back to England. Got to the Channel Tunnel and did a U-turn as soon as I got back and straight back to the course.
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"I got here about 1am last night and teed it up this morning. Fortunately, the hotel I was staying at and checked out of had rooms available, so I went straight back and checked back in.
"We actually got wedged in on the train when we knew we were going to make the cut. That meant we had to go to England, as we couldn't get out, and when we got off we did a U-turn and back to France."
Making his 8.29am tee time on Saturday, Floydd battled hard on Moving Day, recovering well after being five-over through six holes.
Carding a four-over front nine, three birdies on the back meant a one-over 73, which puts the World No. 1076th in a tie for 60th.
Currently, he is 137th in the Race to Mallorca rankings, with his best result a T30th at the Italian Challenge Open in May.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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