11 Things You Didn't Know About Lee Hodges
Here are 11 facts about American professional golfer, Lee Hodges
1. Hodges was born on June 14, 1995.
2. He is six feet tall.
3. Hodges grew up in Alabama and stayed there for his collegiate years, first attending the University of Alabama-Birmingham.
4. During his time at UAB, Hodges won the 2015 Conference USA Freshman of the Year.
5. The following year he transferred to the University of Alabama where he played college golf alongside fellow PGA Tour player, Davis Riley.
6. Hodges made his PGA Tour debut at the 2018 RSM Classic where he finished T54.
7. After leaving university in 2018, Hodges began on the Mackenzie Tour before gaining entry onto the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019. His first win would come in 2020 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open with the victory earning him an invite to the US Open.
8. He continued to impress on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021, missing just three cuts in 16 events as he finished 10th in the season-ending standings to earn his card on the PGA Tour.
9. In his debut season on Tour, Hodges recorded two top-ten finishes, including a T3 finish at the 2022 American Express. He finished the season 72nd in the FedEx Cup standings.
10. His cousin, Logan Stenberg, is an offensive lineman in the NFL for the Detroit Lions.
11. Outside of golf, one of his big hobbies is duck hunting.
