John Daly's Son Qualifies For US Amateur Weeks After Korn Ferry Tour Debut

John Daly II has qualified for the US Amateur at Hazeltine National Golf Club next month just weeks after making his debut at a professional event.

The son of golf legend, John Daly was one of 16 players to make it through at US Amateur final qualifying - held at Brook Hollow Golf Club in Dallas - on Monday after shooting a two-under round of 68. His day consisted of six birdies, two bogeys, and a double, with a back-nine 33 helping Daly II over the line.

Daly Junior made it through on the number in a tie for 13th as American Sterling Hurd, Argentina's Leandro Mihaich, and the United States' Andrew Tan all tied for first place on five-under.

Later on Monday, the pioneer of the phrase "grip it and rip it" posted a message of congratulations to Daly II via Instagram. He said: "Congrats to my son @johndalyll…he’s headed to @hazeltinenational for the US Amateur great playing!! Love you son!"

The University of Arkansas Razorback will be joined at the famous Minnesota venue between August 12-18 by his college teammate, Thomas Curry - who was the final name guaranteed a tee time at the Chaska Town course next month.

Daly II's latest achievement arrived just weeks after the World No.532 amateur teed it up in his very first pro event - the Korn Ferry Tour's Compliance Solutions Championship.

But after receiving a sponsor's invite to the late-June event, the Arkansas college player struggled to play his best golf and ended up missing the cut by nine strokes at Jimmie Austin Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma.

He carded an opening-round 76 before following that up with a level-par 72 to end on four-over. The only other amateur in the field that week, Cooper Jones, finished T16 on 13-under after a remarkable start which saw him manage consecutive rounds of 66.

Daly II - who won the 2021 PNC Championship alongside his father - has enjoyed a decent year in amateur golf with two top-10s and a 12th at the Florida Amateur Championship. In consecutive weeks earlier in the season, 'Little John' ended seventh at both the New Year's Invitational and the Palmas del Mar Collegiate.

Disappointed on missing out @TheOpen b/c of a knee injury. watching from afar isn't the same, but know I tried my heart out to get thru it. Was at physio this morning and made the decision to ice & rest it! Thk u to all my fans and @RandA for a week @RoyalTroonGC… pic.twitter.com/1i8rt8eLPZJuly 19, 2024

Meanwhile, 'Wild Thing' is recovering from a knee injury that forced him to withdraw from The Open Championship at Royal Troon last week.

Daly joined Ernie Els in pulling out of the oldest Major championship on Friday morning after both men carded an 11-over par round of 82. Els cited a back issue as the reason for his early exit while Daly posted a picture of his knee problem on social media which appeared to show a protuberance on his right side.

Nevertheless, both men are expected to tee it up at the Senior Open Championship at Carnoustie this week.