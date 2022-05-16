14 Things You Didn't Know About John Daly

Get to know the charismatic American with these 14 things you didn't know.

14 Things You Didn't Know About John Daly
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Tremlett
By
published

14 Things You Didn't Know About John Daly

Two-time Major winner John Daly is one of the most eccentric and popular players to ever play the game so why not take a look at these 14 things you didn't know about him here.

14 Things You Didn't Know About John Daly

1. Born in California in 1966, Daly actually grew up in Arkansas and he started playing the game at 4 years old.

2. His first set of clubs were an adult set he cut down. They were so long and heavy that on his backswing the club kept going past parallel - in short these clubs created Daly's famous swing.

3. Daly famously won the 1991 PGA Championship at Crooked Stick as the ninth alternate.

4. He has recorded his own country and western music, including an album called My Life.

5. His nicknames are Wild Thing, The Lion and Long John.

6. He won five times on the PGA Tour between 1991 and 2004.

7. In 1995 after winning the British Open in a playoff over Constantino Rocca, he put chocolate ice-cream in the Claret Jug instead of alcohol or Diet Coke.

Wearing trousers made by Loudmouth Golf (Getty Images)

8. Daly and his son John Daly II signed with Hooters in 2022. The two-time Major winner and his son will promote the risqué US restaurant chain via social media and branded apparel

9. Daly supposedly hates flying. This explains why he bought his huge RV and drove to tournaments instead.

10. He is 'credited' by the PGA Tour with having the highest ever score on a single hole - he had an 18 on a par-5 during the 1998 Bay Hill Invitational.

11. The American claims in his autobiography to have lost $50-$60 million in gambling.

12. He has three children called Shynna, Sierra and John Junior.

13. Daly is the only two-time Major winning American not to play in the Ryder Cup.

14. Daly led the PGA Tour in driving distance 11 times.

Sam Tremlett
Sam Tremlett

A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.  
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.

A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well. 

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five. 


Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6


Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.