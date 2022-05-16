Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

14 Things You Didn't Know About John Daly

Two-time Major winner John Daly is one of the most eccentric and popular players to ever play the game so why not take a look at these 14 things you didn't know about him here.

1. Born in California in 1966, Daly actually grew up in Arkansas and he started playing the game at 4 years old.

2. His first set of clubs were an adult set he cut down. They were so long and heavy that on his backswing the club kept going past parallel - in short these clubs created Daly's famous swing.

3. Daly famously won the 1991 PGA Championship at Crooked Stick as the ninth alternate.

4. He has recorded his own country and western music, including an album called My Life.

5. His nicknames are Wild Thing, The Lion and Long John.

6. He won five times on the PGA Tour between 1991 and 2004.

7. In 1995 after winning the British Open in a playoff over Constantino Rocca, he put chocolate ice-cream in the Claret Jug instead of alcohol or Diet Coke.

Wearing trousers made by Loudmouth Golf (Getty Images)

8. Daly and his son John Daly II signed with Hooters in 2022. The two-time Major winner and his son will promote the risqué US restaurant chain via social media and branded apparel

9. Daly supposedly hates flying. This explains why he bought his huge RV and drove to tournaments instead.

10. He is 'credited' by the PGA Tour with having the highest ever score on a single hole - he had an 18 on a par-5 during the 1998 Bay Hill Invitational.

11. The American claims in his autobiography to have lost $50-$60 million in gambling.

12. He has three children called Shynna, Sierra and John Junior.

13. Daly is the only two-time Major winning American not to play in the Ryder Cup.

14. Daly led the PGA Tour in driving distance 11 times.