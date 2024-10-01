John Daly Reveals Role In Happy Gilmore 2 And Shares Possible Release Date

'Wild Thing' said he has already filmed his part in the anticipated movie and shared when fans can expect to see it on Netflix

More information has been released about the highly-anticipated upcoming movie, 'Happy Gilmore 2', by one of its cast members.

Speaking to media personality, 'Gunz', John Daly has confirmed he will make a cameo appearance in the iconic film's long-awaited sequel alongside star, Adam Sandler.

Not only did 'Wild Thing' share the news about his acting debut on the big screen, but Daly revealed fans can expect to watch the latest chapter of fictional character, Happy Gilmore's life and golfing career in the Spring of 2025 - 29 years on from the unlikeliest of Tour Championship victories.

Netflix had previously shared that "Happy Gilmore 2 is officially in production" on September 9 after confirming its return in May, and while the streaming platform has not yet confirmed an official release date, Daly stated to 'Gunz' that the movie could well be available in March or April 2025.

Asked if Adam Sandler had "hit you up for Happy Gilmore 2 yet?", Daly replied: "I've already filmed it. We're getting it done... Coming out on Netflix maybe in March or April of next year."

While the exact plot for Happy Gilmore 2 has been kept largely under wraps, it is known that the protagonist's old nemesis, Shooter McGavin - played by Christopher McDonald - will return, as will Gilmore's love interest Virginia Venit - played by Modern Family star, Julie Bowen.

As well as Daly, further fleeting appearances from some other stars of pro golf are expected alongside NFL star and current boyfriend of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce.

Discussing the skeleton of Happy Gilmore 2's plot, Sandler said: “[Happy Gilmore 2] picks up from an older guy who’s played golf a long time. 

"Some stuff goes on in his life, he’s different. He’s a bit of a mess when you meet Happy. And then we try to get his life cooking again.”

Filming has begin in various locations around New Jersey, including at Farmview Golf Center's mini golf facility in Hackettstown, in residential areas west of New York City, and on a beach where he was seen with a single golf club.

According to Golf.com, the majority of the on-course filming will take place at Fiddler's Elbow Country Club in Bedminster, some 40 miles away from Manhattan and its four sister boroughs. 

