Adam Sander and Christopher McDonald posted hilarious videos on social media, marking the 25th anniversary of Happy Gilmore

WATCH: Happy Gilmore And Shooter McGavin Pay Tribute 25 Years On

The much-loved golf film Happy Gilmore celebrated its 25th birthday this week after being released back in 1996.

The movie follows Happy’s rise through the ranks of the pro tour to try and earn enough money to get his grandma’s house back.

Happy Gilmore, played by Adam Sandler, was originally an ice hockey player, hence the crazy, and now legendary, golf swing.

To celebrate the movie’s 25th anniversary, Adam Sandler took to the golf course and hit a Happy Gilmore-style drive…and he “smashed” it.

“Okay, it’s been 25 years since I’ve done this. Let’s see what happens,” Sandler said whilst setting up his camera.

“Shooter McGavin, this is for you,” he said before unleashing his drive.

“I am not lying to you, that is smashed! Smashed!”

Watch the video below:

The clip received more than 4 million views in less than 24 hours.

Happy Gilmore’s arch nemesis Shooter McGavin, played by Chris McDonald, then quickly uploaded a response.

“Nice drive Gilmore. Let’s see if it’s Shooter’s tour,” McDonald said.

“Oh yeah, it’s all about the short game. Drive for show, putt for the dough,” he said before putting a ball into a glass.

Watch the video below:

McDonald then recounted a famous line from the film.

“Why don’t you just meet me at the 9th green at 9 Gilmore, a little secret of the pros. Oh and Gilmore, wear something nice.”

