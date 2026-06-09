Jim Furyk Set For Lead Analyst Role At Upcoming Majors
The 2027 US Ryder Cup captain will be the lead analyst for USA Network's coverage of the US Open and The Open
Jim Furyk is joining USA Sports to take on the role of lead analyst for USA Network’s coverage of the US Open and The Open.
The 2027 Ryder Cup captain's duties for the first of the year's two remaining Majors, which begins at Shinnecock Hills on June 18th, have also been detailed.
Furyk will open the channel’s coverage of the opening round at 6am ET, while he will also have a role in the Thursday afternoon coverage and weekend telecasts.
A month later, his attention will turn to The Open, which returns to Royal Birkdale for the first time since Jordan Spieth won the Claret Jug in 2017.
It’s not just the two Majors where we’ll see Furyk in the broadcast booth later this year, either. He will also be an analyst for the Golf Channel for its coverage of two big PGA Tour events.
The first will be the final Signature Event of the year, the Travelers Championship, which comes from TPC River Highlands and takes place a week after the US Open.
He will step into the role again for the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, The Tour Championship, which will be played at East Lake and begins on August 27th.
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Furyk’s upcoming commitments won’t be the first time he has gone behind the mic this season.
In February, it was announced that he would be the Golf Channel’s lead analyst for another Signature Event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and the PGA Tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship.
He was also a studio analyst for the Golf Channel’s Live From the Masters coverage in April.
At the time of the announcement, it was reported that the two events were being treated as a trial run for Furyk, with the potential for more work later in the season.
On his latest broadcasting roles, Furyk said: “I had a great time calling the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship on Golf Channel and seeing how the broadcast team brings these events to life.
“I look forward to building off that experience and sharing my perspective with viewers starting next week at Shinnecock.”
Furyk brings plenty of knowledge to the position, having enjoyed a hugely successful professional career, with one of the highlights being victory at the 2003 US Open.
As well as preparing Team USA for next year’s Ryder Cup at Adare Manor, he was also the captain for the 2018 edition at Le Golf National.
Furyk also led his country to victory at the 2024 Presidents Cup against the Internationals.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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