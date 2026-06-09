Jim Furyk Set For Lead Analyst Role At Upcoming Majors

Jim Furyk is joining USA Sports to take on the role of lead analyst for USA Network’s coverage of the US Open and The Open.

The 2027 Ryder Cup captain's duties for the first of the year's two remaining Majors, which begins at Shinnecock Hills on June 18th, have also been detailed.

Furyk will open the channel’s coverage of the opening round at 6am ET, while he will also have a role in the Thursday afternoon coverage and weekend telecasts.

A month later, his attention will turn to The Open, which returns to Royal Birkdale for the first time since Jordan Spieth won the Claret Jug in 2017.

It’s not just the two Majors where we’ll see Furyk in the broadcast booth later this year, either. He will also be an analyst for the Golf Channel for its coverage of two big PGA Tour events.

The first will be the final Signature Event of the year, the Travelers Championship, which comes from TPC River Highlands and takes place a week after the US Open.

He will step into the role again for the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, The Tour Championship, which will be played at East Lake and begins on August 27th.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Furyk’s upcoming commitments won’t be the first time he has gone behind the mic this season.

In February, it was announced that he would be the Golf Channel’s lead analyst for another Signature Event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and the PGA Tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship.

As well as his broadcasting duties, Furyk is also preparing for the 2027 Ryder Cup, where he will be US captain (Image credit: Getty Images)

He was also a studio analyst for the Golf Channel’s Live From the Masters coverage in April.

At the time of the announcement, it was reported that the two events were being treated as a trial run for Furyk, with the potential for more work later in the season.

On his latest broadcasting roles, Furyk said: “I had a great time calling the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship on Golf Channel and seeing how the broadcast team brings these events to life.

“I look forward to building off that experience and sharing my perspective with viewers starting next week at Shinnecock.”

Furyk brings plenty of knowledge to the position, having enjoyed a hugely successful professional career, with one of the highlights being victory at the 2003 US Open.

Jim Furyk won the US Open in 2003 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as preparing Team USA for next year’s Ryder Cup at Adare Manor, he was also the captain for the 2018 edition at Le Golf National.

Furyk also led his country to victory at the 2024 Presidents Cup against the Internationals.