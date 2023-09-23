Jessica Korda Suprised At Gemma Dryburgh Solheim Cup Saturday Absence

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Three-time Solheim cupper Jessica Korda expressed her disbelief at Team Europe's decision to sit Gemma Dryburgh out for both sessions of Saturday's Solheim Cup.

Dryburgh is appearing at her first Solheim Cup this week after securing a captain's pick from Suzann Pettersen after another strong campaign on the LPGA Tour.

The Scott was in action for yesterday's afternoon fourball session, but was the only player from the European team to be rested for both sessions on Saturday. The decision was met with surprise by many, including fellow LPGA Tour pro Jessica Korda.

Honestly , can’t believe Gemma is being sat today?September 23, 2023 See more

Speaking on social media, the American said: "Honestly, can't believe Gemma is being sat today."

Korda, whose sister Nelly is competing for Team USA in the tournament, was not selected for this year's event after an injury-affected year. She last played in May at the Founders Cup and has since announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

Dryburgh teamed up with Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom on Friday, securing a half point for Europe after their match against Rose Zhang and Megan Khang ended in a tie.

She produced one of the moments of the first day with a superb chip-in on the 16th hole, as Europe fought back following a disastrous morning foursomes session which saw them lose all four games.

Despite her performance, the Scot was not called upon for Saturday's action. Meanwhile, Europe's Leona Maguire, Linn Grant and Emily Pedersen are set to play all five matches having played in every session throughout the first two days.

No American player will play all five matches, by contrast, as captain Stacy Lewis rested every player for at least one session at the hilly and physically demanding Finca Cortesin course.