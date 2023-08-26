Jessica Korda Announces She Is Expecting First Child

The six-time LPGA Tour winner took to social media to break the news

Jessica Korda has announced that she is expecting her first child early next year with her husband Johnny DelPrete, as Korda posted on her social media the news, with a picture of her dog and the caption: "DelPrete tee time for 3 coming February 2024."

Korda last played on the Tour back in May at the Founders Cup, where the 30-year-old had to pull out after one round citing back issues. Shortly after that, she announced that she would be taking an indefinite break to deal with the lingering injury.

The American has won six times on the LPGA Tour, most recently at the 2021 Tournament of Champions. This season, she made six starts with her best finish being T18 at the LA Open and a T28 finish at the Chevron Championship.

Her sister, Nelly, is currently competing in the CPKC Women's Open in Vancouver and, when asked about the news on Friday after her round, the World No.2 said: "Hopefully she's feeling good. It's been exciting to kind of be in her corner through all this. I'm very excited for her and this next step. Obviously, she misses it out here, but it's definitely been an exciting time for her and our family."

Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.

