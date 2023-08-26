Jessica Korda Announces She Is Expecting First Child

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Jessica Korda has announced that she is expecting her first child early next year with her husband Johnny DelPrete, as Korda posted on her social media the news, with a picture of her dog and the caption: "DelPrete tee time for 3 coming February 2024."

Korda last played on the Tour back in May at the Founders Cup, where the 30-year-old had to pull out after one round citing back issues. Shortly after that, she announced that she would be taking an indefinite break to deal with the lingering injury.

The American has won six times on the LPGA Tour, most recently at the 2021 Tournament of Champions. This season, she made six starts with her best finish being T18 at the LA Open and a T28 finish at the Chevron Championship.

Her sister, Nelly, is currently competing in the CPKC Women's Open in Vancouver and, when asked about the news on Friday after her round, the World No.2 said: "Hopefully she's feeling good. It's been exciting to kind of be in her corner through all this. I'm very excited for her and this next step. Obviously, she misses it out here, but it's definitely been an exciting time for her and our family."