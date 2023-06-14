Jay Monahan Steps Away From Running PGA Tour Due To 'Medical Situation'

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has stepped away from the day-to-day running of the organisation as he recovers from an undisclosed “medical condition”.

It’s been a turbulent time for the 53-year-old, who has recently brokered the huge deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) after a prolonged battle with LIV Golf.

The move caused uproar and even put pressure on Monahan’s position as PGA Tour commissioner with several players calling for him to resign during an angry meeting last week.

Now Monahan has had to hand over the running of the PGA Tour to two of his senior executives while he recovers from his medical problems.

“Jay Monahan informed the PGA Tour Policy Board that he is recuperating from a medical situation,” read a joint statement from Monahan and the PGA Tour Policy Board.

“The Board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy. During Jay’s absence, Ron Price, Chief Operating Officer, and Tyler Dennis, Executive Vice President & President, PGA Tour, will lead the day-to-day operations of the PGA Tour with the assistance of the great team Jay has built, ensuring seamless continuity.

“We will provide further updates as appropriate.”

Dennis and Price also released a statement to wish Monahan well and assure everyone that they could handle the running of the PGA Tour.

“Our thoughts are with Jay and his family during his absence, and we wish him a speedy recovery,” read their statement.

"We have a strong and experienced leadership team in place and our priority is to support our players and continue the work under way to further lead the PGA Tour and golf's future."

Just ahead of the US Open, Jon Rahm was the latest player to voice a sense of betrayal the PGA Tour players feel after Monahan's deal with PIF boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

"I think it gets to a point where you want to have faith in management," said Rahm. "And I want to have faith that this is the best thing for all of us, but it's clear that that's not the consensus.

"I think the general feeling is that a lot of people feel a bit of betrayal from management.”

The US Justice Department is reportedly looking into the deal, while several US politicians have also hit out at the move to join forces with the PIF.

Along with being labelled a hypocrite and coming under criticism from the families of victims of the 9/11 terror attacks, it's been a hugely stressful time for Monahan, although it's not know if that was part of his medical problem.