Rahm Admits Many Feel 'A Bit Of Betrayal' After PGA Tour Deal With PIF
The Spaniard admits some players feel let down by the PGA Tour after its deal with the Public Investment Fund
Jon Rahm says some are feeling “a bit of betrayal” from the management in the wake of the partnership agreed between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the PIF, which funds LIV Golf.
The deal blindsided almost everyone when it was announced because it was kept quiet until the last moment and represented a significant U-turn on the part of the PGA Tour following over a year of hostilities between it and LIV Golf.
Speaking to the press before the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, Rahm admitted he has no idea what the future holds for the game. He said: “Well, there's a lot of not-answered questions. It's tough when it's the week before a Major. Trying not to think about it as much as possible."
Despite trying to put events to the back of his mind, he also revealed it's left many feeling let down by the PGA Tour. He continued: "I think it gets to a point where you want to have faith in management, and I want to have faith that this is the best thing for all of us, but it's clear that that's not the consensus. I think the general feeling is that a lot of people feel a bit of betrayal from management.”
That opinion appears to be backed up by reports that there were calls for PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to resign during a meeting held with players before last week’s RBC Canadian Open. Despite Rahm’s uncertainty over the deal, though, he admitted he understood why the agreement was kept so quiet.
“I understand why they had to keep it so secret,” Rahm continued. “I understand we couldn't make it through a PAC meeting with more than 10 minutes after people spilling the beans right away in some article by you guys already being out there. ‘
However, he conceded that didn’t make finding the news out so suddenly any easier to take. He said: “I get it. I get the secrecy. It's just not easy as a player that's been involved, like many others, to wake up one day and see this bombshell. “
In recent weeks, the Spaniard has spoken in favour of LIV Golf players, including compatriot Sergio Garcia, being allowed to join him on Team Europe in this year’s Ryder Cup, and said it was "sad" politics had got in the way of the decision. However, he revealed that because of the uncertainty, he didn’t know what the outcome would be.
He said: “I have no idea. Again, we have no clue. The only thing I can say at this point is I have faith in Luke Donald, and I have faith that Luke is going to do the best and he's going to try to make the best decision for Team Europe, and that's all I can do.
"At the end of the day he's the captain and I'm not. It's his ship to steer. I have faith in my captain and I'm sure we're going to end up with the best team we can end up with.”
'My Confidence Level Is Very High'
Away from the off-course distractions, Rahm is looking for his second US Open title this week, after claiming victory in the Major at Torrey Pines in 2021, and he admitted he is confident of his chances.
He said: "My confidence level is very high. You have to have that belief in yourself as a competitor no matter what happens. You stick to the process - that's basically what I think has happened this year. Haven't really changed.
"There's no magic formula. I've just stuck to working on the things that I have to work on, and when you do the little things properly, eventually scores come, and that's what happened to me this year."
If Rahm's confidence helps take him to victory, he will become the first Spaniard to win the trophy twice, and he revealed that's a driving force heading into the tournament. He said: "It is very motivational. If we go that route, to keep adding to the Spanish list of Major championships, it's a true honor. It was an honor to give Spain No. 10. It would be an honor to give No. 11."
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
From 290 To 78 Yards - Why Everyone Is Talking About LACC's Par-3s
LACC is set to host its first Major and the short holes are grabbing the headlines in the build-up
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Find Value With These US Open DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in Los Angeles, California, for the US Open. Oddschecker's Matt MacKay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 US Open.
By Matt MacKay • Published