Rahm Admits Many Feel 'A Bit Of Betrayal' After PGA Tour Deal With PIF

Jon Rahm says some are feeling “a bit of betrayal” from the management in the wake of the partnership agreed between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the PIF, which funds LIV Golf.

The deal blindsided almost everyone when it was announced because it was kept quiet until the last moment and represented a significant U-turn on the part of the PGA Tour following over a year of hostilities between it and LIV Golf.

Speaking to the press before the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, Rahm admitted he has no idea what the future holds for the game. He said: “Well, there's a lot of not-answered questions. It's tough when it's the week before a Major. Trying not to think about it as much as possible."

Despite trying to put events to the back of his mind, he also revealed it's left many feeling let down by the PGA Tour. He continued: "I think it gets to a point where you want to have faith in management, and I want to have faith that this is the best thing for all of us, but it's clear that that's not the consensus. I think the general feeling is that a lot of people feel a bit of betrayal from management.”

That opinion appears to be backed up by reports that there were calls for PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to resign during a meeting held with players before last week’s RBC Canadian Open. Despite Rahm’s uncertainty over the deal, though, he admitted he understood why the agreement was kept so quiet.

“I understand why they had to keep it so secret,” Rahm continued. “I understand we couldn't make it through a PAC meeting with more than 10 minutes after people spilling the beans right away in some article by you guys already being out there. ‘

However, he conceded that didn’t make finding the news out so suddenly any easier to take. He said: “I get it. I get the secrecy. It's just not easy as a player that's been involved, like many others, to wake up one day and see this bombshell. “

In recent weeks, the Spaniard has spoken in favour of LIV Golf players, including compatriot Sergio Garcia, being allowed to join him on Team Europe in this year’s Ryder Cup, and said it was "sad" politics had got in the way of the decision. However, he revealed that because of the uncertainty, he didn’t know what the outcome would be.

He said: “I have no idea. Again, we have no clue. The only thing I can say at this point is I have faith in Luke Donald, and I have faith that Luke is going to do the best and he's going to try to make the best decision for Team Europe, and that's all I can do.

"At the end of the day he's the captain and I'm not. It's his ship to steer. I have faith in my captain and I'm sure we're going to end up with the best team we can end up with.”

'My Confidence Level Is Very High'

Away from the off-course distractions, Rahm is looking for his second US Open title this week, after claiming victory in the Major at Torrey Pines in 2021, and he admitted he is confident of his chances.

Jon Rahm goes in search of his second US Open title at Los Angeles Country Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: "My confidence level is very high. You have to have that belief in yourself as a competitor no matter what happens. You stick to the process - that's basically what I think has happened this year. Haven't really changed.

"There's no magic formula. I've just stuck to working on the things that I have to work on, and when you do the little things properly, eventually scores come, and that's what happened to me this year."

If Rahm's confidence helps take him to victory, he will become the first Spaniard to win the trophy twice, and he revealed that's a driving force heading into the tournament. He said: "It is very motivational. If we go that route, to keep adding to the Spanish list of Major championships, it's a true honor. It was an honor to give Spain No. 10. It would be an honor to give No. 11."