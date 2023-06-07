Report: US Justice Department To Review PGA Tour-LIV Golf Merger Plans
Reports state that antitrust concerns will be reviewed surrounding the shock merger plans between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf
The blockbuster merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is reportedly being reviewed by the US Justice Department amid concerns about the validity of the move.
After a year of arguing and lawsuits flying around between them, the two factions shocked the world by announcing they were joining forces.
PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan appeared alongside Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan to announce the deal on American TV - revealing they would be forming a new for-profit LLC.
However, news of this stunning and unlikely coming together has raised antitrust concerns and will be looked into by the authorities.
The US Justice Department is already investigating the PGA Tour and their fight with LIV Golf as part of legal proceedings that will now be ended by the new deal.
But now, Bloomberg is reporting that the Justice Department will also now review this most incredible turn of events to see if the move can actually proceed.
More to follow..
BREAKING: According to Bloomberg News the US Justice Department will review the LIV Golf - PGA Tour merger deal pic.twitter.com/u3X9E8tSVuJune 7, 2023
